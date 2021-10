There is an often-used quote in the running world that says “the only way to run fast is to run fast.” Of course, this quote overly simplifies training for endurance running, but there is some truth to it: if you want to run fast, you have to put in some speedwork. This workout is fast, and the variable-distance format of the intervals will challenge you to speed up, even when your legs are already tired.

