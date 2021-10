Well that’s a wrap! Our last JV2 game was played Thursday night against the Plymouth Panthers. This was the first match that everyone on the roster was medically cleared, so finally a full team match. Every hitter tallied at least one kill, and our serving was pretty great throughout the match! Mollie Murphy served a season/team high of 17 straight serves in set three. It was a very successful season serving! Your JV2 Chargers also can claim the title of Conference Champs as we did not lose a conference match! It has a been an awesome season with some pretty great girls! To God be the glory! Go Chargers!

SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO