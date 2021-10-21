CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Channel Nine releases an emotional new trailer for Love Island Australia showing intruder Emily Ward and Tina Provis breaking down in tears

By Mary Mrad
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Tensions are going to reach an all-time high on Love Island Australia.

In a new trailer for the series, intruder Emily Ward is in tears as she confesses she's 'going to start making decisions that benefit myself'.

Tina Provis and Ryan Reid are then seen breaking down as they comfort the other contestants.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F7nux_0cYU94jy00
Emotional: Channel Nine released an emotional new trailer for Love Island Australia showing intruder Emily Ward and Tina Provis (pictured) breaking down in tears

The promo begins with host Sophie Monk saying: 'Islanders you have recoupled but tonight's business has only just begun.'

An emotional Emily tells the other contestants: 'I'm going to start making decisions that benefit myself.'

The voiceover says: 'Fragile hearts will be shattered. The most emotional night Love Island has ever season.'

Ryan then breaks down as he adds: 'You can't just break someone's heart and walk away.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gsvPv_0cYU94jy00
Difficult decision: In a new trailer, intruder Emily Ward is in tears as she confesses she's 'going to start making decisions that benefit myself' 

An emotional Tina also tells the camera: 'It's going to be so hurtful.'

It comes after Jordan Tilli was the first contestant to be dumped from Love Island Australia.

The Melbourne business development manager, 28, was sent packing on Monday night's episode after Lexy Thornberry chose to pursue a relationship with carpenter Ryan over him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1husmg_0cYU94jy00
Ryan then breaks down as he adds: 'You can't just break someone's heart and walk away'

Lexy said she was drawn to Ryan, 25, because they formed a connection over the past few days.

'He's really hilarious, a gentleman and very down to Earth,' Lexy told host Sophie Monk before announcing her decision.

'I really want to keep exploring things with him [and] see how it goes.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pSBok_0cYU94jy00
An emotional Tina also tells the camera: 'It's going to be so hurtful'

NewsBreak
Entertainment
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
