Halloween display in Sunbury

The Atlanta Braves jumped out to a hot start in Game 1 of the World Series and never looked back, defeating the Houston Astros 6-2 on Tuesday night. Jorge Soler’s first swing of the night for either team put the Braves on top 1-0. The scoring barrage wouldn’t stop there as Atlanta would put runs on the board in the second and third innings as well.

MLB ・ 7 HOURS AGO