Cyclist is killed in suspected hit-and-run during early morning bike ride
A cyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in a suspected hit and run incident in regional Victoria.
Emergency services were called to La Trobe Street in Delacombe, near Ballarat, just after 5.45am on Thursday morning.
A male cyclist, yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.
Representatives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit believe the man was hit by a car, which then fled the scene.
Investigations into the incident continue and police are calling for witnesses or dash cam footage.
Witnesses can also call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
