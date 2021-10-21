Cyclist is killed in suspected hit-and-run during early morning bike ride

A cyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in a suspected hit and run incident in regional Victoria.

Emergency services were called to La Trobe Street in Delacombe, near Ballarat, just after 5.45am on Thursday morning.

A male cyclist, yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

Representatives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit believe the man was hit by a car, which then fled the scene.

Investigations into the incident continue and police are calling for witnesses or dash cam footage.

Witnesses can also call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.