Cyclist is killed in suspected hit-and-run during early morning bike ride

By Andrew Prentice
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A cyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in a suspected hit and run incident in regional Victoria.

Emergency services were called to La Trobe Street in Delacombe, near Ballarat, just after 5.45am on Thursday morning.

A male cyclist, yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bXU2i_0cYU2qGM00
A cyclist has died after colliding with a vehicle in a suspected hit and run incident in Delacombe, (pictured) in regional Victoria, on Thursday morning just before 6am
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A5F2L_0cYU2qGM00
Investigators believe the man, who is yet to be identified, was hit by a vehicle which then fled the scene (stock image)

Representatives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit believe the man was hit by a car, which then fled the scene.

Investigations into the incident continue and police are calling for witnesses or dash cam footage.

Witnesses can also call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

