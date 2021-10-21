CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Disick breaks his social media silence with a snap of son Reign following ex Kourtney Kardashian’s engagement to Travis Barker

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Scott Disick broke his social media silence on Wednesday, three days after ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian said 'yes' to Travis Barker's marriage proposal.

It appears the 38-year-old bachelor is leaning into fatherhood to cope with news of the engagement, which has been all over social media throughout the week.

The real estate entrepreneur went to Instagram Stories to share a photo of his six-year-old son Reign smiling as he sat on a plush, beige couch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GK7uQ_0cYTzGvp00
Finding solace in his son: Scott Disick broke his social media silence on Wednesday, three days after ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian said 'yes' to Travis Barker's marriage proposal

'After school break down with Reign,' the businessman wrote atop the snapshot taken from his point of view from a sofa where he sat with his legs stretched out.

It was reported that Disick feels like 'an outcast' since Kourtney began dating Travis, and that he even avoids family events to stay away from the Blink-182 drummer.

Prior to the mother-of-three's new relationship, the former couple had remained close co-parents since their split in 2015 and though insiders told Us Weekly the Kardashians still 'adore Scott,' he has been keeping his distance.

'He avoids family get-togethers that Travis is at, and he has refused to be in the same room with him at times,' the source said.

'The Kardashians adore Scott and tell him he's part of the family no matter what, but he feels very distant and feels like an outcast more than ever,' they explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wYpvC_0cYTzGvp00
'Outcast': Scott Disick 'feels like an outcast' since ex Kourtney Kardashian started dating Travis Barker and has even been avoiding family gatherings in order to ignore the drummer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3asyyU_0cYTzGvp00
Cold shoulder: 'He avoids family get-togethers that Travis is at, and he has refused to be in the same room with him at times,' the source said. Kardashian and Barker are seen in September above

'It's fair to say the holidays this year are going to be rough and will be a battle over the kids,' they added.

On Tuesday, insiders also told Page Six that Disick, who recently broke up with ex-girlfriend Amelia Hamlin, 20, is struggling after hearing the news, despite having split from the eldest Kardashian daughter more than five years ago.

'Scott is going crazy,' an insider told the publication. 'He's going to go off the deep end. It's really bad. It's about to get dark.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KibtI_0cYTzGvp00
All the small things: The Blink 182 drummer dropped down to one knee and proposed to Kourtney on the beach overlooking the sunset in Montecito on Sunday night with her famous family looking on from the Miramar hotel

The musician dropped down to one knee and proposed to Kourtney on the beach overlooking the sunset in Montecito on Sunday night with her famous family looking on from the Miramar hotel.

Disick then became a trending topic after fans were curious about his reaction following his disastrous leaked direct message to her ex, Younes Bendjima, where he criticized Kourtney for too much PDA with Travis on their trip to Italy.

'Yo is this chick ok!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,' Scott wrote as he sent a photo of Kourtney kissing and straddling the Blink-182 drummer on an inflatable boat.

Bendjima, 28, responded back: 'Doesn't matter to me as long as shes happy. PS: i aint your bro.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vde2K_0cYTzGvp00
The way they were: Amelia Hamlin reportedly 'ended things' with Scott in September after nearly one year together
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hJshq_0cYTzGvp00
Yikes: Things were certainly tense leading up to the split, when just last week, the Talentless designer sent Kourtney's ex Younes Bendjima a direct message about her PDA-packed behavior with boyfriend Travis Barker

Kourtney and Scott dated on and off for nearly a decade and had three children together — Reign, six, Penelope, eight, and Mason, 11 — before officially ending things romantically in 2015.

He's remained an active co-parent, appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and attending family events through the years, no matter his relationship status.

Travis' ex-wife, Shanna Moakler took to Instagram on Sunday night, hours after the engagement, with a dramatic reaction as she admitted to being 'temporarily closed for spiritual maintenance.'

The 46-year-old former pageant queen has had a contentious time with Kravis, and even at one point admitted that their romance was 'putting a wedge' between her relationship with her kids.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HUZFC_0cYTzGvp00
In the past: Kourtney and Scott dated on and off for nearly a decade and had three children together — Reign, six, Penelope, eight, and Mason, 11 — before officially ending things romantically in 2015; seen in 2015
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UJog5_0cYTzGvp00
Love lost: Travis famously filed for divorce from Shanna in 2006 after just two years of marriage following claims she had been unfaithful; seen in 2005

Comments / 0

