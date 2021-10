YORK – The York Dukes used an 11-4 run in the first set and an 11-0 run in the second to put away the No. 7 seed Aurora Huskies in the Central Conference opener Thursday night at York High School by the scores of 25-18 and 25-20. In the second match, York looked to be in trouble as Northwest was up 1-0 and 16-12 in the second set. Burke came in and ripped six kills helping York to the 29-27 win after NW won the first set 25-18.

