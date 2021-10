A candlelight vigil is being held on the University of Delaware's campus Thursday night to honor victims and survivors of sexual abuse and domestic and gender-based violence. The vigil comes a week after back-to-back protests that were spawned by the university's silence in the days that followed a domestic violence incident between students off-campus. Brandon Freyre was charged with kidnapping, assault, strangulation, and terroristic threatening in connection with a violent assault inside a Newark apartment Friday, Oct. 8. Court records, obtained by WDEL, allege he beat the victim, spray-painted her eyes, threw a fan at her, choked her until she passed out, and then threw her down the stairs.

NEWARK, DE ・ 6 DAYS AGO