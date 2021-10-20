Heard the buzz… Wasp waists are back: We knew it couldn’t last. After years of forgiving floaty dresses, fashion’s rediscovered the figure
For seasons we have enjoyed billowing ‘buffet’ dresses, roomy tiered styles and flowing midis. So it may come as a shock to learn that a defined waist is back in fashion. (Don’t shoot the messenger.)
As seen on the catwalks of Erdem and Emilia Wickstead — the latter recently declared the waist ‘the new erogenous zone’ — a nipped-in silhouette has made a comeback. Welcome news, perhaps, for those who felt swamped and shapeless in voluminous designs. It can help you feel more sleek, put together, even a little sexier.
For those of us who have grown used to the comfort and coverage of tent-like cuts, however, the prospect of ‘cinching in’ feels alien. Ease yourself into the trend with a wide belt over a coat to emphasise the waist area, but with the safety of a few layers underneath. The wider the belt, the more corset-like the look.
Instead of oversized double-breasted blazers, look for snug styles that curve in and button at the waist, or designs with built-in belts. Let the tailoring give the illusion of a neat middle and do the hard work for you.
Look for tops and jackets with a peplum, such as the elegant dogtooth jacket from L. K. Bennett (far left). The flare makes your waist look narrower by contrast.
Pencil skirts always create a nice in-and-out, hourglass shape, but don’t think that the return of the waist means you have to embrace revealing bodycon styles (unless you want to, of course). Long-sleeved, high-necked midi dresses are still on the menu, but now they come in at the waistline — which you can highlight with a thin belt in a coordinating colour (second from right) — before swishing out into the body of the skirt.
Sure, nothing beats the sheer ease of a giant sack dress, but sometimes a bit of shape and sharpness is what you need, in order to feel like you’re back to your best.
