Ok, I've had enough. I can't take it anymore. I'm about to snap. Concerts...I need them in my life. Ever since I moved to Amarillo, I've noticed that for the most part, concerts are a thing of the past. We've had a few here and there, but nothing that has overly excited me enough to want to attend or a different event got in my way of going.

AMARILLO, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO