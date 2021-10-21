CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Pregnant fitness influencer breaks down in tears revealing doctors told her to abort her unborn baby due to a 'health condition' - and why she'll ignore their advice

By Manoli Luxford
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A pregnant fitness influencer has tearfully revealed her doctor has told her to abort her unborn baby - and opened up on why she will ignore the advice.

Australian vlogger Sarah Stevenson, who goes by Sarah’s Day online, announced last month she was expecting her second child with her photographer boyfriend, Kurt Tilse.

But in her latest YouTube video, the holistic health blogger, 28, opened up about her struggles behind closed doors after being told her unborn baby had a health condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2h6e1u_0cYTgrOx00
The 28-year-old fitness star shared two black and white scans, updating her followers on her progress

Ms Stevenson revealed she went for a NIPT scan and blood examination, which test for abnormalities in unborn babies.

She began to get emotional on camera as she spoke about the call she received from the ultrasound clinic following the tests.

'Basically during the call, she disclosed to us that our baby has some, I guess, unforeseen health issues or a health issue that you wouldn’t expect your baby to have. It has nothing to do with Kurt or I, it's just sometimes luck of the draw,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oSyWH_0cYTgrOx00
Sarah Stevenson and her partner Kurt opened up about their unborn son and how they found out that he had a health condition
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WXIfK_0cYTgrOx00
The holistic health blogger announced the news of her pregnancy on September 22, sharing a photo of her photographer boyfriend Kurt Tilse kissing her growing belly

She was encouraged to take further tests.

'They said look, it's basically a 99 per cent chance this is correct, but we encourage you to get further testing to make sure and we can find out a little bit more about your baby,' Ms Stevenson said.

Ms Stevenson took a CVS test, a Chorionic villus sampling, and met with a doctor two weeks later to discuss the results.

She went into the meeting with a 'positive attitude' and believed whatever the outcome was, it was 'God's plan'.

But the doctor’s comments left her stunned: 'Stop and start again'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OjoX_0cYTgrOx00
The fitness blogger revealed that after taking further tests, her doctor recommended that she terminate her unborn child and 'start again'

'He kind of said, "for your own wellbeing and for the wellbeing of your child, I think you should terminate",' she said.

Ms Stevenson tearfully explained how the doctor’s comments stayed in her head for the next few days as she agonised over her decision.

'I was asking for a sign like "what do I do"? Nothing in my heart, in my body, felt right to terminate this baby,' Ms Stevenson said.

Despite the advice from the doctor, the health vlogger said she had reached a point where she is now 19 weeks pregnant and has come to peace with her unborn baby’s condition - and that her son was 'designed' for the couple.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVOXI_0cYTgrOx00
Ms Stevenson said she had reached a point where she has come to peace with her unborn baby’s condition

Ms Stevenson said she had a zoom call with pediatricians, counsellors and practitioners who specialise in their unborn baby’s health condition, which helped point her in the right direction.

She said she felt her unborn baby could have the opportunity to have a healthy and happy life with the proper support.

At the end of the video, Ms Stevenson and Mr Tilse said they didn’t want to disclose the health condition as they didn’t want it to define their unborn son.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Every time I see my son I want to cry': Vaccinated 'miracle mom' who caught COVID-19 when she was pregnant reveals she had to be told she gave birth to her baby while on a ventilator

A fully vaccinated mother who caught COVID-19 when she was pregnant delivered her first child while on a ventilator and doesn't remember giving birth. Wendy Davidson, 33, from Coweta County, Georgia, has been called a 'miracle mom' after spending weeks battling the virus at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital in Marietta, where she welcomed her son, Gabriel, 28 weeks into her pregnancy.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

'When you have a health scare your life can be taken out of your hands in a split second': Kerry Katona admits 'fearing the worst' after finding a lump in her armpit

Kerry Katona has admitted that she was 'fearing the worst' after finding a lump in her armpit earlier this year. The singer, 41, previously spoke out about the cancer scare in her New! Magazine column, where she wrote that she first saw the worrying lump during a photoshoot. 'When you...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Health#Influencer#Fitness#Holistic Health#Nipt#Australian
Daily Mail

The Wiggles' Emma Watkins recalls the confronting moment a mother at one of her concerts asked her when she was 'due' - just months after revealing her battle with severe endometriosis

The Wiggles star Emma Watkins has recalled the confronting moment a parent asked her when she was 'due' during a concert after she had undergone surgery for endometriosis. The Yellow Wiggle, who is a spokeswoman for endometriosis awareness, said the incident took place in 2018 while she was on tour with the popular children's performers.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
CVS
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Celebrities
EatThis

I'm A Doctor And Warn You Never Take These Supplements

Kathryn Boling, MD, a family medicine doctor with Mercy Medical Center in Baltimore, doesn't automatically tell her patients to avoid nutritional supplements. "I'm a supplement taker myself," she says—specifically stinging nettle for allergies and vitamin D as an immunity booster. "But I am careful about what I'm recommending, depending on the person and what's going on with them." Boling adds that there are a few vitamins and supplements that you should never take, or should only take with caution, because of serious health risks or potential drug interactions. Read on to hear about 5 of them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
L.A. Weekly

3 Weird Symptoms That Suggest You Have Anxiety

Anxiety expresses itself in a variety of ways. Here are some symptoms you might be surprised to learn are indicators. Anxiety is extremely common. Although we’ve all experienced it in one form or another, it’s a condition that can express itself in a variety of ways, from overt forms, like getting nervous before a job interview, to more hidden ones, like losing your appetite when faced with a stressful situation. This at times makes it difficult to recognize.
MENTAL HEALTH
Tidewater News

How Depression and Anxiety Affect Your Physical Health

“Depression diminishes a person’s capacity to analyze and respond rationally to stress,” Dr. Spiegel stated. “They end up on a vicious cycle with limited capacity to get out of a negative mental state.”. Potentially making issues worse, undue anxiousness and despair usually coexist, leaving folks susceptible to a panoply of...
MENTAL HEALTH
Sentinel

This is the ideal medicine to treat tension and anxiety

There are many drugs approved by the health authorities and used to treat different health conditions . Thus, Orfidal is a medication that has the quality certificate of the Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS) and that is Indicated for anxiety and tension. Specifically, Orfidal is a medicine...
MENTAL HEALTH
Daily Mail

She's glowing! Bindi Irwin reveals her post-baby body as she cradles her baby girl Grace Warrior in stunning black and white photos taken by her brother Robert

She's been relishing in motherhood ever since giving birth to her baby girl Grace Warrior six months ago. And Bindi Irwin's brother Robert has captured those special moments in a series of stunning black and white photos. Several show Bindi and her husband Chandler Powell doting over their daughter during...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Mother-of-EIGHT who refuses to buy her children ANY Christmas gifts hits back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting her kids are happier than ever with their frugal holiday (which saves her $700 a year)

A mother-of-eight who refuses to buy her children any Christmas gifts has hit back at critics who branded her 'cold' - insisting that her family's frugal festivities have made her kids happier than ever, while helping her to save $700 a year. Decluttering coach Angie Wipf, 35, from Alberta, Canada,...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
goodmorningamerica.com

Eve announces she's pregnant with her 1st child

Congrats are in order to artist and actress Eve. The 42-year-old "Queens" star has announced she is expecting her first baby with husband Maximillion Cooper. "Can you believe it @mrgumball3000 we finally get to tell everyone!!!!!" she wrote on Instagram, sharing a couple of photos of her cradling her baby bump.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I want to adopt a disabled child': Katie Price reveals plans to expand her family with a baby with additional needs and says son Harvey's conditions make her 'love him more'

Katie Price has revealed she would like to adopt a disabled child after bringing up her own son Harvey, 19, who has additional needs. The embattled glamour model, 43, detailed her plans in her new book Harvey And Me: A Mother's Love, which is being serialised in The Mirror, in which she discusses living with her teenage son and raising him amid his health woes.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

255K+
Followers
4K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy