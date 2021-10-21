CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shock exit from Nova FM as radio host Kip Wightman quits top-rating Brisbane breakfast show after 15 years

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Kip Wightman has quit Nova 106.9's breakfast show, Ash, Kip, Luttsy and Susie.

The Brisbane radio host is leaving the top-rating program after 15 years to focus on his personal life after becoming a single dad, reports the Courier Mail.

He revealed in March he and his wife, Amber, had split after four years of marriage and are now co-parenting their son, Raphael.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NhMgQ_0cYTdjh000
Farewell: Kip Wightman has quit Nova 106.9's breakfast radio show, Ash, Kip, Luttsy and Susie

'It has been a privilege to hang out with the people of Brisbane over breakfast these past 15 years, but the time is right for me to switch off the alarm and consider what's next in my professional and personal life,' Wightman announced on air.

He explained that 'priorities have shifted' in his personal life.

'I've had a lot going on, some of which hasn't been easy, and breakfast radio hours aren't the best for a single dad of a young son, so it feels right to call time on being a part of this dream team,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LWDJl_0cYTdjh000
New start: The Brisbane radio host is leaving the top-rating program after 15 years to focus on his personal life after becoming a single dad. Pictured (L-R): Wightman, Ashley 'Ash' Bradnam, Susie O'Neill and David 'Luttsy' Lutteral at the ACRAs on October 19, 2019, in Brisbane

Wightman hosted the breakfast show for 15 years and was part of the original breakfast team when Nova opened its Brisbane studio in 2005.

He is a veteran of the network, having worked for Nova for a total of 18 years.

'I won't miss the early starts, but I will miss everyone involved with the show, and everyone across the network who has made my years at Nova a great experience,' he added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KFoD1_0cYTdjh000
Divorce: Wightman revealed in March he and his wife, Amber (left), had split after four years of marriage and are now co-parenting their son, Raphael

Wightman's exit comes as the Ash, Kip, Luttsy and Susie show continues to dominate the ratings as Brisbane's most listened to breakfast radio program.

Nova 106.9 was the only FM station to retain strong ratings in the latest survey as more listeners in the city switched to news and talkback-focused AM channels during the Covid pandemic.

Nova jumped 1.5 points in survey six, securing an 11.7 per cent audience share.

Ash, Kip, Luttsy and Susie was the top breakfast show with a 13.1 per cent share.

Community Policy