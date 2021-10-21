CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jesinta Franklin offers a glimpse of her daughter Tullulah's adorable nursery as it undergoes renovations

By Abi Moustafa
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Last week, Jesinta Franklin and her daughter, Tullulah, went shopping at their local Bunnings Warehouse store.

And it appears they stocked up on paint to redesign the little girl's bedroom.

The 30-year-old model shared footage to Instagram on Wednesday of a team of renovators putting the finishing touches to the nursery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C31lP_0cYTdg2p00
Renovation time: Jesinta Franklin shared footage to Instagram on Wednesday of a team of renovators putting the finishing touches to her her daughter Tullulah's bedroom

'Tullulah's room,' she captioned the video, tagging the stylist and wallpaper designer.

Jesinta and her husband, AFL star Lance 'Buddy' Franklin, opted for earthy tones for their daughter's bedroom.

There were also stickers of birds and plants on the walls.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8arw_0cYTdg2p00
Dreamy! 'Tullulah's room,' she captioned the video, tagging her stylist and wallpaper designer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hqOH6_0cYTdg2p00
Chic: Jesinta and her husband, Buddy Franklin, opted for earthy tones for Tullulah's nursery

The glimpse at Tullulah's room comes after Jesinta headed to her local Bunnings last week to buy paint to makeover Buddy's cinema room.

She was joined on Friday by her one-year-old daughter, who was fixated by a giant fluffy puppy that acted as an in-store prop.

'Oh dear... obsessed with the Dulux dog,' she said as Tullulah hugged the big teddy.

Jesinta predicted the trip would 'definitely end in tears' when they got home as her little girl seemed to have grown attached to the toy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w7hT7_0cYTdg2p00
Puppy love: The glimpse at Tullulah's room comes after Jesinta headed to her local Bunnings last week to buy paint to makeover Buddy's cinema room. She was joined on Friday by her one-year-old daughter, who was fixated by a giant fluffy puppy that acted as an in-store prop
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QLCuf_0cYTdg2p00
'Obsessed': Jesinta predicted the trip would 'definitely end in tears' when they got home as her little girl seemed to have grown attached to the toy

In between her daughter's playful antics, Jesinta also updated fans on her purchases.

She let them know she'd picked several different shades of paint for Buddy's cinema room.

She is yet to share an update on his room, but judging by her taste it will be luxe.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uhi6o_0cYTdg2p00
Family: Jesinta and Buddy Franklin are pictured on May 15, 2018, in Sydney

