You won't believe what's inside this 'cube': Cafe stuns with their VERY unusual $29.90 take on a fast food favourite - so would you try it?

By Belinda Cleary
 5 days ago

A cafe known for its indulgent monthly special and whacky twists on classic takeaway meals has stunned foodies with their latest burger.

The team at Melbourne's Third Wave Cafe proudly 'engineered' the cube burger for their loyal customers but warn it is only available for a limited time.

The staff joke the $29.90 burger, which is shaped like a cube as the name suggests, has been 'engineered with precision'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UBFMC_0cYTMlqd00
The team at Melbourne's Third Wave Cafe proudly 'engineered' the cube burger for their loyal customers but warn it is only available for a limited time
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S87Xj_0cYTMlqd00
The staff joke the $29.90 burger, which is shaped like a cube as the name suggests, has been 'engineered with precision'

The burger appears to be built inside a loaf of bread, with the filling completely encased with bread dripping in melted cheese.

And a video, shared by the cafe's chefs, show exactly how the huge burger is put together.

They start with the hollowed-out cube, which has the top side taken off to allow access.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qsWrL_0cYTMlqd00
The burger appears to be built inside a loaf of bread, with the filling completely encased with bread dripping in melted cheese

Then a piece of cheddar cheese is poked into the bottom. Rashers of bacon are then added on top, followed by lettuce and tomato.

A square meat patty is then added on top of the salad followed by another piece of tomato, mayonnaise and a second piece of meat.

The chefs then squirt on some barbecue sauce, add more bacon, a generous helping of cheese sauce and a slice of cheese before adding the lid and baking in the oven.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SN6Ew_0cYTMlqd00
The cube is carefully loaded with each  ingredient including cheese and bacon
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iJz6D_0cYTMlqd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dmiGv_0cYTMlqd00
Chefs have prepared special square patties just for the burger
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sjMzG_0cYTMlqd00
The burger has two layers of bacon, two square patties and two sauces - garlic mayonnaise and barbecue sauce
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RtMok_0cYTMlqd00

The burger, which goes on sale on October 22, has already created a stir online with many fans labelling the huge meal as 'brilliant'.

'You guys do amazing food,' one person complimented.

Others simply gasped at the size of the burger.

'Mother of God,' one person said, tagging a friend.

'I know this will probably kill you, but..' wrote another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aZmez_0cYTMlqd00
The massive 3kg nachos feast is served with a shovel by the Third Wave Cafe chefs

The famous cafe recently made headlines after offering customers a 3kg serving of nachos.

The $139 meal came served on a shovel and was a huge hit with foodies in Melbourne.

The nachos included half a kilo of corn chips, three types of cheese, tortillas to make tacos, guac, salsa and sauce.

