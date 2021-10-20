CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

How to decide whether to get a debit or credit card

Times and Democrat
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou might have to face interest rates when you...

thetandd.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Visa's profits jump as credit, debit card spending recovers

NEW YORK (AP) — Profits at payments giant Visa Inc. jumped in its most-recent quarter, driven by consumers and businesses getting back to spending on their credit and debit cards after the pandemic. The San Francisco-based company said Tuesday that it earned $3.58 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter that...
arcamax.com

Ask Amy: Credit card accounts churn up concern

Dear Amy: I need some advice. For the last five years, my husband has been churning credit cards (opening up credit card accounts solely for the opening bonus, then closing them after the bonus is received). He opens cards in both his name and mine. This is legal, as far...
US News and World Report

How to Choose a Credit Card That Maximizes Rewards

There's an art to choosing the credit card that benefits you the most. Take your time and consider the following in your quest for a new – and lucrative – credit card:. Know your credit score range. If you have fair credit and you apply for a credit card that requires excellent credit, you'll most likely be denied. Applying for a credit card usually results in a hard credit inquiry, which could potentially lower your credit score between two to five points.
Investopedia

Bank of America Adds New Cash-Back Business Credit Card

Bank of America has added a new cash-back credit card to its lineup of business credit cards. The Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card offers a flat rewards rate on every purchase, along with some other features standard on many cash-back business credit cards. Select Bank of America customers can get a higher rewards rate.
WTVR-TV

Tips to pay down debt and manage credit

RICHMOND, Va. -- A recent Bankrate survey found 54% of U.S. adults carry a balance on credit cards and say it could take years to get their balances to zero. Today, Daniel R. Hill, Certified Financial Planner with Hill Wealth Strategies shares a few ways viewers can help pay down their debt and sustain excellent credit. For more information on Daniel Hill and Hill Wealth Strategies, visit his website.
theedgemarkets.com

Mastercard to allow banks to offer crypto credit and debit cards

NEW YORK (Oct 25): Mastercard Inc is making it easier for banks to offer cryptocurrency rewards on their credit and debit cards as part of the payment network's recent embrace of digital currencies. To pull it off, Mastercard has inked a deal with Bakkt, the cryptocurrency firm that spun off...
CNBC

Here are 4 times you should reach for your debit card over a credit card

When you hold a checking account with a bank or credit union, you will likely be issued a debit card. This card allows you to make secure and instant purchases in-store or online using money from your checking account to directly pay for purchases, as well as make cash withdrawals from ATMs. Most banking institutions issue debit cards for free.
Lake County Record Bee

How’s the market? Improve your credit score to get better rates

If you’re thinking of buying a house (or a car, or a business, or anything else that requires a loan), be aware that lenders will use your credit score to determine whether to make the loan, how much to lend, and cost of the loan. Because credit scores consider so...
TrendHunter.com

Debit Card Fortune Cookies

Extra Debit Card and OpenFortune are working together so that the financial services company can treat people to a special surprise at the end of their meal. After cracking open one of the branded fortune cookies, people will find a sleep of paper with a QR code that links to the Extra Debit Card website. On these fortune slips, people will see messages like Buy stir fry, build credit," and "Did you know? Egg Rolls can help build your credit. Curious?"
KTEN.com

How to Use a Credit Card as a Student and Pick the Best One

You’re in college, and you’re in need of a credit card. But you’re not sure you have the credit history to get one. Besides, how do you know which card is the best one for you? Here’s everything you need to know about choosing a credit card and how to use a credit card as a student.
West Hawaii Today

First Hawaiian Bank: The Future of Contactless Credit & Debit Cards

What used to be considered convenient – swiping or inserting your credit card into a reader – may soon become antiquated. Contactless technology has become increasingly popular as more and more consumers crave even speedier, safer, and easier ways of making credit and debit card transactions. In a trend accelerated...
Quick and Dirty Tips

Get More From Your Credit Cards This Holiday

Tired of holiday debt hangovers? Money Girl interviews Kristy Olinger, Credit Card Product Manager at Citizens, and co-host of The Opposite of Small Talk podcast, for tips on stretching your budget, using often-overlooked card benefits, and safe shopping this holiday season. Listen. Get More From Your Credit Cards This Holiday.
BoardingArea

Southwest Airlines Credit Cards Get New Benefits

In the interest of full disclosure, OMAAT earns a referral bonus for anyone that’s approved through some of the below links. These are the best publicly available offers (terms apply) that we have found for each product or service. Opinions expressed here are the author's alone, not those of the bank, credit card issuer, airline, hotel chain, or product manufacturer/service provider, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities. Please check out our advertiser policy for further details about our partners, and thanks for your support!
Forbes

Filling Gaps In The Credit Card Market By Putting A Premium On Debit

Meg Nakamura is CEO and Co-Founder of Apto Payments, based in San Francisco. A growing market for debit cards designed for premium customers has emerged. Premium debit card consumers reject traditional credit cards in favor of a new class of products that are a hybrid of conventional debit and credit cards. These innovative new cards provide consumers with the payment flexibility and credit-building capabilities of credit cards, but without the same risks. These hybrids don't require traditional underwriting and credit scores for users, either, expanding access.
