View more in
Dalton, PA
FROM LOCAL CREATORS
Related
RURAL REFLECTIONS: It was a sign
The weather did not approve of Pamela Loxley Drake's attempt at playing the organ, she remembers.The wind blew and the sky darkened as I sat in the old wood-framed church, our second home. I didn't ask to take organ lessons. I didn't even like the organ. Mom thought it would be good if I learned to play it after my seven years of piano. "You can practice at the church," Mom said. I still didn't want to take it. Dad dropped me off at the church, promising to return in about 30 minutes. Just enough time for me to become...
Sidney Sun Telegraph
The Mark of the Beast
“Also it causes all, both small and great, both rich and poor, both free and slave, to be marked on the right hand or the forehead, so that no one can buy or sell unless he has the mark, that is, the name of the beast or the number of its name.” Revelation 13:16-17.
‘Hooked on Jesus’
A sunny morning fishing on the lake at Lackawanna State Park brightened the day of the children. Especially 7-year-old Trace Ledwith, of Cliff
What The Salvation Army of East Stroudsburg provides and who benefits from it
EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s a place of salvation, where people with nowhere else to turn, can go for help. The Salvation Army of East Stroudsburg is about the last place 46-year-old Kerri Merkel says she thought she’d end up. But it’s the first place she thought after she was hospitalized, lost her job […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
arcamax.com
Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth?
Q: Why do Christians contend that Jesus is the only way to truth? There are so many religions in the world with historical figureheads. My conclusion is to remain neutral on choosing one over the other. – R.S. A: When it comes to God’s truth, there is no such thing...
The Netflix Series That Should Make Religious People Uncomfortable
This story contains spoilers for the Netflix series Midnight Mass. The Exorcist is a film I’ve long loved because it raised the bar not just for horror, but also for movies that explore questions of faith and doubt, good and evil, life and death. I know all of its beats by heart, but when I recently rewatched the 1973 classic, the ending hit differently. The movie concludes with an exorcism, naturally. Chris MacNeil has brought her daughter, Regan, to a host of medical professionals in a desperate attempt to save her from what turns out to be a demonic possession. But the only person who can save the girl, it seems, is a priest. The camera lingers on the mother’s exhausted face as two priests close the door to her daughter’s bedroom and go to work.
JSTOR Daily
Where Demons Come From
Halloween brings a familiar array of spooky characters: ghosts, witches, zombies, goblins, and demons. But what is a demon, anyway? Christians today often describe them as fallen angels, minions of the most famous ex-angel of all, Satan. But New Testament scholar Dale Basil Martin writes that there was no such connection in ancient Jewish thought, or even among the first Christians.
500-Year-Old Illuminated Prayer Roll Reveals Insights Into The 'Cult of The Cross'
An exquisite Christian prayer roll from five centuries ago has been rediscovered by researchers, giving the public its first glimpse at this little-seen religious medieval document, of a kind that rarely survives to the modern day in one piece. The prayer roll, an example of an illuminated manuscript – in reference to the rich decorations that accompany its text – is a relic from the final years of Catholic doctrine in England, not too long before the Reformation transformed church life across Europe. "Known hitherto only from its brief appearance on the market in the 1960s and 1970s, the roll has never...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Anti-vaxxers aren’t the first to cherry-pick the Bible. It’s been done for centuries | Opinion
The verses that anti-vaccine protesters use are taken out of context. They're not the first to do that. The post Anti-vaxxers aren’t the first to cherry-pick the Bible. It’s been done for centuries | Opinion appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Ceremony remembering 9/11 held
Ceremonies were held throughout the area on Sept. 11, 2021, to mark the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks at the twin towers in New Yo
Valley Questsponsors support scavenger hunt kickoff
SCRANTON — The Lackawanna Historical Society recently hosted sponsors and players for “Valley Quest: Showcasing Culture,” a
Jessica Kostiak celebrated her 75th birthday at her home in Ransom Township with friends and family, including her husband Joseph, who has bee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Work by Michael Lambert to be shown at The Gathering Place
The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St., Clarks Summit, will feature the work of local artist Michael Lambert and will hold an artist reception
Camp Archbald celebrates a century
BROOKLYN TWP. — Several generations of Girls Scouts recently gathered at Camp Archbald to celebrate the camp’s 100th birthday.
Community activities make hard times easier
“We had an amazing weekend for the opening of two movies that so many are lining up to see! It is just the right time of year to see &ls
Wright Center to host annual ‘Trunk-N-Treat’
The Wright Center for Community Health is hosting its annual “Trunk-N-Treat” celebration for all children and families of the regi
Marywood to host distinguished visiting artist
SCRANTON — The Marywood University Art Department will present a lecture by interdisciplinary artist J. Morgan Puett as part of its Dist
Two ‘Walk with a Doc’ events to be held in Lackawanna County
As part of a movement to promote health, nature, and local parks and trails, Valley In Motion is partnering with two organizations to promote
A dream come true at the Dietrich
A dream is now a reality at the Dietrich Theater. Nine years ago, Erica and I went to the Lizza Studio to find out if Bob could env
RURAL REFLECTIONS: It was a sign
The weather did not approve of Pamela Loxley Drake's attempt at playing the organ, she remembers.The wind blew and the sky darkened as I sat in the old wood-framed church, our second home. I didn't ask to take organ lessons. I didn't even like the organ. Mom thought it would be good if I learned to play it after my seven years of piano. "You can practice at the church," Mom said. I still didn't want to take it. Dad dropped me off at the church, promising to return in about 30 minutes. Just enough time for me to become...
Abington Journal
149
Followers
590
Post
11K+
Views
ABOUT
Clarks Summit PA News, Sports, Features, and Eventshttps://www.theabingtonjournal.com
Comments / 0