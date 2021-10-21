CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dalton, PA

Abington Journal
Abington Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=183GKz_0cYSZUBQ00

Dalton United Methodist Church will hold a chicken barbeque on Oct. 30 from 1 to 4 p.m. to benefit the Costa Rica Mission Team. Donations are $13 for adults and $7 for children (6-12). Pre-sale orders are requested. Call 570-575-9300.

