Married At First Sight stars Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson share footage of their twin sons in the NICU after they were born prematurely at 10 weeks

By Jesse Hyland
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Bryce Ruthven and fiancée Melissa Rawson have given an update on their twin boys after they were born prematurely at 10 weeks last weekend.

The Married at First Sight stars shared a sweet video of their sons in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on Instagram.

They also thanked their followers and fans on their accounts for their well wishes and revealed that they have 'big news' coming.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2agNe5_0cYSVQVg00
In good health: MAFS' couple Bryce Ruthven and Melissa Rawson shared footage of their twin sons in the NICU on Thursday and said that they are doing well

'Hoping to give you all an update on us and the twins condition on behalf of @Bryceruthven and myself,' Mel wrote.

'We are so grateful for you (the fans) and thank you for every kind message, post, story share or comment,' she said.

Bryce then added a video filmed inside the NICU room as the couple's boys lay in an incubator.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ACtQe_0cYSVQVg00
Message to their fans: The reality TV stars also thanked their followers and fans on their accounts for their well wishes and revealed that they have 'big news' coming
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TZVvp_0cYSVQVg00
Update: Bryce added a video filmed inside the NICU room as the couple's boys lay in an incubator

He was seen sitting next to the incubator with a surgical mask on and gave a peace sign to the camera.

'Love spending time with our two little boys. They're being very well looked after by the NICU nurses,' he captioned the clip.

Bryce and Melissa, both 32, welcomed their sons 10 weeks early last weekend.

Bryce announced the news on Monday in a statement to New Idea, saying, 'We had planned to spend the weekend building the nursery and setting things up for the twins, but that all changed early Saturday morning.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XeaXs_0cYSVQVg00
'Love spending time with our two little boys': Bryce sat next to the incubator with a surgical mask on and gave a peace sign to the camera

'Even though the boys have arrived early, they're doing really well and are getting the best care possible,' Bryce added, revealing the twins would be in the NICU for the next 'few weeks'.

Melissa and Bryce surprised fans in July when they announced they were expecting twins and engaged to be married.

In August, the couple announced via Instagram they were expecting two boys after a special gender reveal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vVrr1_0cYSVQVg00
Surprise! Melissa and Bryce surprised fans in July when they announced they were expecting twins and engaged to be married. In August, the couple announced via Instagram they were expecting two boys

