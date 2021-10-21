Imported Mexican onions are blamed for salmonella outbreak that has sickened more than 650 people across 37 states and hospitalized at least 129

More than 650 people in 37 states have fallen ill in a salmonella outbreak linked to onions imported from Mexico, and at least 129 people have been hospitalized as a result.

Of the 652 people infected, the Centers for Disease Control reports, 60 were new infections as of Wednesday, and of the 129 hospitalizations, 13 were new.

No deaths had been reported.

The Food and Drug Administration has identified ProSource Inc., of Hailey, Idaho as a source of the potentially contaminated whole, fresh red, yellow and white onions imported from the State of Chihuahua, Mexico in August, and are working to determine whether other onions and suppliers are linked to the outbreak.

'We are issuing this update early in our investigation as part of our continued commitment to transparency and early communication,' the agency said in a statement.

'We will provide updates as we learn more during our continuing traceback investigation, especially if there is any updates to this critical public health advice.'

ProSource said the onions were last imported to the United States on August 27, but onions can last up to three months in storage - and may still be in people's homes or businesses.

The FDA therefore advised restaurants, retailers and consumers not to eat, sell or serve red, yellow and white onions supplied by ProSource that were imported from Chihuahua, Mexico from July 1 through August 22.

It said in its announcement that ProSource has agreed to voluntarily recall the onions.

They can be identified with stickers or packaging indicating that they come from ProSource and the country, Mexico.

The CDC also urged consumers to throw away any red, yellow or white onions that do not have a sticker or packaging indicating where they were grown as a precaution.

And consumers and business should wash and sanitize any surfaces that may have been in contact with onions imported from Chihuahua, Mexico or distributed by ProSource.

The CDC says, on average, salmonella causes about 135 million illnesses, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the United States each year.

But a majority of those who get infected experience only mild symptoms of diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps.

More severe cases may lead to a fever exceeding 102-degrees, aches, lethargy, a rash, blood in the stool or urine.

In rare cases, it can be fatal.

Symptoms can start between six hours to six days after ingesting the bacteria, the CDC says, and most people recover without treatment after four to seven days.

Those who are younger than 5 or are 65 and older, as well as those with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illnesses that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

The CDC urges consumers to call their health care provider immediately if they have a high fever, diarrhea for more than three days, bloody diarrhea and are vomiting so much that they cannot keep liquids down.