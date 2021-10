A week after he was spoofed, Travis Barker appeared on ‘SNL’ himself for a surprise performance with Young Thug!. Young Thug, 30, made his SNL debut on Saturday, Oct. 16 with a little help from Travis Barker, 45. Young Thug was front and center on the stage for his new track “Tick Tock,” as a shirtless Travis supported him on the drums. The two sounded epic together as they blended genres, making for a unique and energetic sound. “Tick tock, tick tock, ten shots to your side like tick tock (tick tock)/When I bow down to my b—-, it come with a big rock (big rock),” Thug rapped on the tune.

