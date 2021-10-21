The secrets behind Dannii Minogue's age-defying looks are revealed as she turns 50 - from a 'miracle' $89.95 face balm to a special kind of milk

Dannii Minogue celebrated her 50th birthday on Tuesday, but the age-defying Australian sensation could easily pass for a woman two decades younger.

The much-loved star wowed fans with her astonishingly youthful looks after returning to the Masked Singer last week, leaving viewers of the Channel 10 hit wondering what sort of secret weapons she's been using.

The mother-of-one, who has had a varied career in music, television and fashion, attributes her flawless complexion and enviable figure to a 'miracle' $89.95 face balm, a $73 Australian-made cleanser, and a special kind of milk.

FOR FLAWLESS MAKEUP

Dannii's holy makeup item is the $89.95 Mally Evercolor Poreless Face Defender, a transparent balm that absorbs excess oil and blurs imperfections, leaving skin seamlessly smooth.

The product, which is currently out of stock on Amazon Australia, promises to shrink pores and reduce the appearance of fine lines, as well as holding makeup in place, even in warm temperatures.

'It's like, mattifying, but it's not powder,' Dannii told Now To Love.

'For anyone my age, when you put on more and more powder it's ageing, it gets trapped in the wrinkles.'

Dannii's holy grail product is the $89.95 Mally Evercolor Poreless Face Defender (left), while her Melbourne makeup artist likes to use a mineral foundation (right) over liquid to create a flawless finish

She added: 'You pat it on rather than wiping it across your face and it mattifies. It does this amazing thing were it fills pores, evens out and has a blurring effect.'

The Home and Away star's Melbourne-based makeup artist, Fotini Hatzis, previously shared her secret for a perfectly blended face.

'I always love to finish off with a mineral foundation, just on top of your liquid. It gives you that perfect airbrush finish,' she said.

'[Using a brush] I normally just tap out the excess, and then with my mineral foundation, I just buff into the skin, on top of what you've already for as a base.'

Dannii Minogue's beauty secrets

* Mally Pore Defender mattifying balm ($89.95) for flawless makeup

* Ultraceuticals facial cleanser ($73) for a fresh, glowing complexion

* Deborah Mitchell Bee Venom face mask ($134) for plump, healthy skin

* Trilogy Everything Balm ($30) for brilliantly moisturised hands

* Mineral foundation over a layer of liquid foundation for an airbrushed finish

* A2 milk instead of traditional cow's milk - research suggests it's easier to digest

FOR CLEAR AND RADIANT SKIN

Dannii's long-serving hair and makeup artist, Michael Brennan, recently revealed the simple method he follows to ensure her skin glows.

Mr Brennan told Daily Mail Australia he uses a $73 Ultraceuticals cleanser followed by an eye mask before applying eyeshadow and foundation.

'It's all about keeping the skin hydrated and glowing because the cameras and the lights suck the energy out of the skin; you have to keep it looking fresh,' he said.

Mr Brennan's celebrity clients include Britney Spears, Nicole Scherzinger, Delta Goodrem, Rose Byrne, Jessica Gomes, Megan Irwin Blake and Rita Ora.

He became Dannii's go-to hair and makeup artist after working with her on various TV shows, tours and photo shoots for more than a decade.

The star is also said to be a fan of a $134 bee venom face mask from Scottish beauty brand, Deborah Mitchell, and a $30 all-purpose body balm from New Zealand skincare brand, Trilogy.

FOR A SLIM FIGURE

Despite her incredible physique, the Love and Kisses hitmaker admits her diet and workout routine are 'shocking' at times.

But she there's one thing that helps her stay in shape no matter what.

'I do watch what I eat and I discovered this milk in Australia called a2,' she told Body+Soul Magazine.

'For anyone who's ever drunk milk and has just got that yucky feeling; it just doesn't agree with your body; it might upset your tummy…it's amazing.'

A2 milk is a variety of cows' milk that is low in a protein called A1, and high in a protein known as A2.

Some studies suggest it is easier to digest and absorb than other types of milk and is widely marketed as the 'healthier' choice.

Good diet notwithstanding, Dannii says her health has been on a 'Covid rollercoaster' since the pandemic began in early 2020.

'Some days I'm exercising, other days it's whatever goes,' she revealed.

'I've packed on the kilos, and I just have to keep reminding myself that I'm doing the best I can. I've got a girl-crush on JLo, but I look at her, and all of that working out and all of that dedication is not me.

'My happy balance is family time. I love food – cooking it, eating it. And I have to try to squeeze in exercise. But I tell you, I have been shocking for the past few months'.

The singer added that she no longer thinks women need to hide their real age - and she's excited to reach the big five-o.

'There's that taboo about asking, because there are so many people who don't want to talk about their age. And it seems particularly linked with stories about women,' she said.

'But it's my birthday and I'm excited, and I've never had any problem talking about my age. I have so much appreciation for being able to turn 50.'

In the past, Dannii also admitted that she rarely exercises - and instead uses her son Ethan as a means of working out.

Dannii explained on ITV1's Lorraine: 'I don't train or work out. I'm just lifting the baby - that's my weights workout.'

The Australian star made it clear that following the birth of her son in 2010, she wasn't rushing to get back on the treadmill and instead wanted to spend time with her newborn.