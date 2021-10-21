CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kate Beckinsale reveals her extremely high IQ has hampered her Hollywood career: 'It's really not that helpful'

By Brian Gallagher For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Kate Beckinsale is opening up about her extremely high IQ, and how that has been a detriment to her career as an actress.

The 48-year-old actress, who studied Modern Languages at Oxford before pursuing her acting career, revealed on Howard Stern that she had her IQ tested at an early age, and it was quite high.

She even called her mother to find out her exact IQ score - 152 - which ranks among the 'genius' levels, though said it hasn't helped her at all in Hollywood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hsd2d_0cYSPyFq00
IQ: Kate Beckinsale is opening up about her extremely high IQ, and how that has been a detriment to her career as an actress
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w53R0_0cYSPyFq00
Oxford: The 48-year-old actress, who studied Modern Languages at Oxford before pursuing her acting career, revealed on Howard Stern that she had her IQ tested at an early age, and it was quite high

Stern brought up that the actress speaks fluent Russian and studied at Oxford, and asked if she ever had an IQ test.

'I did. I'll have to ask my mum. It was very high. I think she had me tested because very bright children are nearly unbearable,' Beckinsale said.

When Stern asked if she was in the 'genius' category, which MedicineNet states is over 140, Beckinsale said, 'I think it was quite high, yeah. I'll have to text her.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pv7WU_0cYSPyFq00
Howard: Stern brought up that the actress speaks fluent Russian and studied at Oxford, and asked if she ever had an IQ test
Quite high: When Stern asked if she was in the 'genius' category, which MedicineNet states is over 140, Beckinsale said, 'I think it was quite high, yeah. I'll have to text her'

She added, though, 'they tested me when I was young, so I mean I'm sure I've burned a few brain cells by now.'

When her mother wasn't answering her texts, Beckinsale gave her a call and asked if she remembered the number, and she revealed it was 152.

Though, when Stern said he wish he had a 152, Beckinsale said that probably isn't the case, because every extremely smart person she's met wished they weren't as smart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kshtc_0cYSPyFq00
Burned: She added, though, 'they tested me when I was young, so I mean I'm sure I've burned a few brain cells by now'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HFAR4_0cYSPyFq00
152 IQ: When her mother wasn't answering her texts, Beckinsale gave her a call and asked if she remembered the number, and she revealed it was 152

'Every single doctor, every single person I've ever come across has said, "You'd be so much happier if you were 30 percent less smart,"' Beckinsale said.

'It's no good to me, though. It's really not helpful to me in my career. I just think it might have been a handicap actually,' Beckinsale added, though she wouldn't get into specifics.

Stern then asked how she must think all men are 'idiots' when she's dating, but she said, 'Don't you think most women say that?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m287m_0cYSPyFq00
Happier: 'Every single doctor, every single person I've ever come across has said, "You'd be so much happier if you were 30 percent less smart,"' Beckinsale said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WQjAR_0cYSPyFq00
Idiots: Stern then asked how she must think all men are 'idiots' when she's dating, but she said, 'Don't you think most women say that?'

She said she has heard so many women ask, 'Why are men such idiots,' but as far as her dating life goes, she looks for humor.

'I've found I can forgive an awful lot if someone is funny. There's a certain intelligence in someone being funny that I'm able to mess with,' she said.

Beckinsale is coming off Amazon's Jolt and her new series Guilty Party debuted last week on the Paramount Plus streaming service.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JSzOC_0cYSPyFq00
Funny: She said she has heard so many women ask, 'Why are men such idiots,' but as far as her dating life goes, she looks for humor
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iKpRH_0cYSPyFq00
Funny: 'I've found I can forgive an awful lot if someone is funny. There's a certain intelligence in someone being funny that I'm able to mess with,' she said

