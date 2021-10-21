Notorious Labor powerbroker Eddie Obeid is jailed AGAIN for three years - and his son and a former NSW minister are locked up too - over mining conspiracy

Eddie Obeid, his son Moses and former Labor minister Ian McDonald have each been jailed over a mine licence conspiracy charges.

NSW Supreme Court judge Justice Elizabeth Fullerton took into account the men's age and media scrutiny while sentencing the three men on Thursday.

Former Labor powerbroker, Eddie Obeid, 77, was sentenced to at least three years and 10 months behind bars over a rigged tender for a coal exploration licence.

His former ministerial colleague Ian Macdonald, 72, was jailed for at least five years and three months, while his son Moses Obeid, 52, was jailed for at least three years.

Former NSW Labor powerbroker, Eddie Obeid, 77 (pictured), was jailed for seven years with a non-parole period of three years and 10 months on Thursday

The then resources minister was found to have breached his duties by providing confidential information to the Obeids over a coal exploration licence which delivered a $30 million windfall to their family.

During sentencing Justice Elizabeth Fullerton found the objective seriousness of the conspiracy 'was one of the highest order'.

She said father and son were each aware of Macdonald's actions in establishing and granting the licence over the Obeids' family property at Mount Penny, in the Bylong Valley near Mudgee, for the family's financial benefit.

Mr Obeid's son Moses, 52, (pictured) was jailed for five years with a non-parole period of three years

She assessed Macdonald's criminality as high, due to his having been a minister of the Crown who breached his duties of confidentiality and/or impartiality.

Moses Obeid's criminality was less than his father's, due to his having also been a minister of the Crown.

She emphasised that, unlike his co-offenders, Moses Obeid did not occupy any public office at the time of the agreement, nor did he breach the public trust.

She jailed Macdonald for nine years and six months, with a non-parole-period of five years and three months.

Moses Obeid was jailed for five years with a non-parole period of three years.

Eddie Obeid was jailed for seven years with a non-parole period of three years and 10 months.

Former Labor Minister Ian Macdonald (pictured, centre) was sentenced to nine years and six months, with a non-parole-period of five years and three months

At their sentence hearing in September, the prosecutor ranked Eddie Obeid's criminality as worse than that of his previous misconduct conviction.

That offence, related to Circular Quay leases linked to his family's business while Obeid was a NSW minister, led to three years behind bars and two on parole.

His barrister submitted the judge needed to be sure Obeid had influenced or exerted control on his fellow conspirators before finding his moral culpability was worse than his son's.

But the prosecutor contended that while Moses Obeid played a more active role in the conspiracy, effectively doing the legwork, his father had a higher moral culpability due to his position as an MP.

Macdonald's barrister submitted his client suffered serious health issues such as chronic constipation and prior treatments including high doses of laxatives caused incontinence, making his time if jailed more onerous.