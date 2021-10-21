CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Notorious Labor powerbroker Eddie Obeid is jailed AGAIN for three years - and his son and a former NSW minister are locked up too - over mining conspiracy

By Australian Associated Press
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Eddie Obeid, his son Moses and former Labor minister Ian McDonald have each been jailed over a mine licence conspiracy charges.

NSW Supreme Court judge Justice Elizabeth Fullerton took into account the men's age and media scrutiny while sentencing the three men on Thursday.

Former Labor powerbroker, Eddie Obeid, 77, was sentenced to at least three years and 10 months behind bars over a rigged tender for a coal exploration licence.

His former ministerial colleague Ian Macdonald, 72, was jailed for at least five years and three months, while his son Moses Obeid, 52, was jailed for at least three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Noh7Y_0cYSMy4n00
Former NSW Labor powerbroker, Eddie Obeid, 77 (pictured), was jailed for seven years with a non-parole period of three years and 10 months on Thursday

The then resources minister was found to have breached his duties by providing confidential information to the Obeids over a coal exploration licence which delivered a $30 million windfall to their family.

During sentencing Justice Elizabeth Fullerton found the objective seriousness of the conspiracy 'was one of the highest order'.

She said father and son were each aware of Macdonald's actions in establishing and granting the licence over the Obeids' family property at Mount Penny, in the Bylong Valley near Mudgee, for the family's financial benefit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=318bKy_0cYSMy4n00
Mr Obeid's son Moses, 52, (pictured) was jailed for five years with a non-parole period of three years

She assessed Macdonald's criminality as high, due to his having been a minister of the Crown who breached his duties of confidentiality and/or impartiality.

Moses Obeid's criminality was less than his father's, due to his having also been a minister of the Crown.

She emphasised that, unlike his co-offenders, Moses Obeid did not occupy any public office at the time of the agreement, nor did he breach the public trust.

She jailed Macdonald for nine years and six months, with a non-parole-period of five years and three months.

Moses Obeid was jailed for five years with a non-parole period of three years.

Eddie Obeid was jailed for seven years with a non-parole period of three years and 10 months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S8EQx_0cYSMy4n00
Former Labor Minister Ian Macdonald (pictured, centre) was sentenced to nine years and six months, with a non-parole-period of five years and three months

At their sentence hearing in September, the prosecutor ranked Eddie Obeid's criminality as worse than that of his previous misconduct conviction.

That offence, related to Circular Quay leases linked to his family's business while Obeid was a NSW minister, led to three years behind bars and two on parole.

His barrister submitted the judge needed to be sure Obeid had influenced or exerted control on his fellow conspirators before finding his moral culpability was worse than his son's.

But the prosecutor contended that while Moses Obeid played a more active role in the conspiracy, effectively doing the legwork, his father had a higher moral culpability due to his position as an MP.

Macdonald's barrister submitted his client suffered serious health issues such as chronic constipation and prior treatments including high doses of laxatives caused incontinence, making his time if jailed more onerous.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

The jailing of an ex-NSW Labor minister and the Berejiklian Icac inquiry show why we need a federal corruption watchdog with teeth

This week has provided a clear demonstration of why strong corruption watchdogs like the New South Wales Independent Commission Against Corruption (Icac) are needed in Australian politics. In the NSW supreme court, the final chapter of one of Icac’s most high-profile and long-running investigations reached its denouement. Two former NSW...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Convicted rapist, 33, who tricked his girlfriend, 29, into believing he was an airline pilot and stabbed her multiple times when she dumped him over his lies is jailed for 15 years for attempted murder

A man who pretended to be an airline pilot to his girlfriend has been jailed for stabbing her and leaving her to die in a field after she dumped him over the lies. Christopher Crichton, 33, duped Clare Wright, 29, with his tall tales of having a high-flying career after they met and started dating early last year.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Obeid
Person
Ian Macdonald
AFP

Court rejects Zuma's bid to remove graft prosecutor

A South African court on Tuesday threw out former president Jacob Zuma's bid to remove the chief prosecutor in his long-running corruption trial over a 1990s arms deal. Zuma had asked to have state prosecutor Billy Downer dropped from the case, arguing that he was neither independent nor impartial. Sitting in the High Court in the southeastern city of Pietermaritzburg, judge Piet Koen said he was not "persuaded that Mr Downer lacks the title to prosecute or should be removed as prosecutor". "On the evidence before me, it has not been shown that Mr Zuma's rights to a constitutionally fair trial have been impaired, or that there is a real possibility that his rights will be impaired," he said.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsw#Mining Equipment#Father And Son#Notorious Labor#Nsw Supreme Court#Crown
Oxygen

'I Don’t Give A Damn:' Retired State's Attorney Disbarred Over Misconduct In Gruesome 1981 Double Murder Case

A retired state’s attorney in Maryland has been disbarred after exculpatory evidence from a 1981 double murder case was unearthed. Retired Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph Cassilly was disbarred after the Maryland Court of Appeals determined he’d lied about withholding evidence and over documents that undermined the credibility of an FBI agent assigned to the case, according to The Baltimore Sun. Cassilly defended his actions in the case that became known as "The Memorial Day Murders."
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

A THIRD juror is dismissed from Elizabeth Holmes' trial after admitting to playing Soduku during testimony: Fellow panelist tipped off judge in Theranos fraud case

A third juror has been dismissed from Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes fraud trial after admitting to playing Sudoku during trial testimony. The female juror got the boot after it was discovered she kept Sudoku in a court-issued notebook and fiddled with the puzzle for up to ten days of court testimony, CNBC.com reported.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Police officer who was filmed Tasering then stamping on elderly shoplifter, 60, leaving him with a bloodied face is cleared of wrongdoing after tribunal declares his actions 'appropriate'

A police officer who left a man's face covered in blood after he stamped him to the ground during an arrest has been cleared of any wrongdoing. The police officer's conduct was reviewed after he was caught on camera booting an 'old man' in the back as he lay on the ground in Stevenage town centre, Hertfordshire.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Country
Australia
The Independent

Man under house arrest asks to be moved to prison ‘to avoid wife’

A man under house arrest reportedly asked police to take him to prison so he could avoid his wife.The 30-year-old took himself to a police station in Italy at the weekend to make the appeal, local media said.He told officers he could no longer stand house arrest with his wife, according to Italian media.The Albanian man said this was why he decided to leave the house and ask police if he could spend the rest of his setence behind bars instead, Il Messagero reported. According to Italian media, the man got what he was looking for and has since...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I was about to die for something I didn’t do’: Meet the numerous people on death row who are innocent

Herman Lindsey used to lie awake at night in his cramped jail cell in Florida, fantasizing he was a cowboy or a detective from the stories he read to pass the time until his execution date. His anxiety was so severe that even medication couldn’t get him to sleep. The only thing that seemed to work was imagining that he was living a different life instead of his own.In 2006, he was sent to death row for a murder-robbery he didn’t commit. Investigators believed they had cracked a 12-year cold case, even though they had no evidence tying Mr Lindsey...
PUBLIC SAFETY
riviera-maya-news.com

Woman who made threats over apartment rights charged with extortion

Playa del Carmen, Q.R. — A woman who threatened another with physical violence after she refused to pay money, has been charged with extortion. In a statement, the Attorney General reports that Yaneli V has been formally charged with extortion after threatening a woman. An investigation of the September 11...
PUBLIC SAFETY
mix929.com

Jailed former Venezuelan minister dies of COVID-19

CARACAS (Reuters) – Former Venezuelan Defense Minister and retired general Raul Baduel, considered a political prisoner by the opposition, has died after contracting coronavirus, the attorney general said on Tuesday. Baduel was arrested in 2009 on corruption charges after falling out with the Socialist Party, eventually placed on house arrest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

254K+
Followers
4K+
Post
112M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy