Sunrise host Natalie Barr, 53, visits a beauty clinic after setting the record straight on Botox rumours

By Caleb Taylor
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

She has vehemently denied she uses Botox.

But Sunrise star Natalie Barr, 53, proved she still partial to a beauty treatment on Thursday.

The TV host took to Instagram to share a photo of herself in the salon chair as she underwent Intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AGZ8Q_0cYSMwJL00
Fresh: Sunrise host Natalie Barr, 53, visited a beauty clinic and underwent Intense pulsed light (IPL) therapy on Thursday 

'Boo! Third sesh of IPL [Intense Pulsed Light] and Frax [Fraxel] on my chest and hands. Good to be back after lockdown,' she wrote.

'Looking for a smoother finish after a bit too much sun and fun over the years!'

Nat revealed the secret behind her incredibly youthful visage in August to Woman's Day magazine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=038FMt_0cYSMwJL00
'I haven't had Botox: Nat (pictured) set the record straight on Botox rumours to Woman's Day magazine in August   

'I haven't had Botox – though no judgement if you do,' she told the magazine.

Nat said she instead prefers to get laser treatments and standard facials to keep her complexion fresh.

'I'm just glad the viewers doesn't expect us all to be 23,' she added.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QEmMK_0cYSMwJL00
Natural beauty: Nat said she instead prefers to get laser treatments and standard facials to keep her complexion fresh 

The beloved host spoke of her transformation on the top-rated breakfast TV show, saying she loves wearing pops of colour on the program.

'My ''real life'' involves a lot of black, navy and brown, but my ''Sunrise life'' is all about colour, so I get to be a different version of me,' she said.

Nat added she has become more attuned with working with top stylists to get the right look for the morning show.

'I love a jacket but it used to be the only thing we were allowed to wear,' she said, before adding: 'Now the whole world of fashion has opened up to us.'

The star also revealed some of her beauty secrets while speaking to Stellar magazine in July of last year.

While the early starts for breakfast TV could have ageing effects, Natalie aims to get seven to eight hours of sleep each night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=418nLd_0cYSMwJL00
Secrets: The star also revealed some of her beauty secrets while speaking to Stellar magazine in July of last year. While the early starts for breakfast TV could have ageing effects, Natalie aims to get seven to eight hours of sleep each night

The newsreader also regularly uses a green algae face mask by Australasian skincare brand Dermaviduals.

In November 2018, Natalie explained that she prefers Dermaviduals because their products don't contain 'nasty chemical stuff'.

Natalie revealed her weekly fitness routine consisted of Pilates, Xtend Barre classes, walking and running.

