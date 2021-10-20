CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottish Power boss tells MPs to abolish energy price cap and warns gas crisis will trigger an 'absolute massacre' and cost the industry £5BILLION over the next six months

By Martin Robinson, Chief Reporter For Mailonline
 6 days ago

Britain's energy price cap should be scrapped or there will be an 'absolute massacre' in the market that could claim another 20 suppliers, the boss of one of Britain's biggest suppliers claimed today.

The energy price cap is likely to cost the industry around £5billion over the next six months as customers fall off their fixed-term tariffs and are moved onto a cap-regulated tariff, Scottish Power chief executive Keith Anderson said.

He said: 'The only companies that can survive are the ones that are incredibly financially strong, have incredibly liquid balance sheets and access to lots of cash', adding: 'We are in danger of just sleepwalking into an absolute massacre'.

It will likely bring down dozens more energy suppliers and leave just a handful, maybe five or six, businesses in the market, he said, which will bad news for customers who will have less choice of tariffs and are likely to pay even more for their energy when already facing a bill increase of up to £1,000-a-year under current prices.

'The impact of that, if nothing else changes between now and then, we think you could see by that time the market return to five or six companies, and you could go all the way back to a new version of the Big Six,' Mr Anderson said.

'I don't think that's in the industry's interest, it's not in customers' interest, and it's not in the interest of the regulator either.'

Households are experiencing a jump in the cost of living, amid an energy crisis, labour shortages, supply chain chaos and rising inflation.

At the moment, customers who are coming to the end of their one-year fixed-term energy deal with Scottish Power or another supplier are being rolled onto the price cap, currently set at £1,277 for the average household.

But gas prices have increased a lot in recent months, meaning the cost for suppliers to buy that energy is now higher than the price they charge.

When a household rolls onto the default tariff an energy supplier will buy their energy a year in advance, something which will cost them around £1,000 per customer.

Keith Anderson, chief executive officer of Scottish Power, has said: 'We are in danger of just sleepwalking into an absolute massacre' because of the energy cap
UK households expect to end up paying as much as £23 more per week for food, non-alcoholic drinks, electricity, gas and motor fuel by the end of the year
The price of natural gas on the UK market has rocketed in recent weeks and remains high
Change is needed to the price cap, Mr Anderson said. But there has been little movement from officials, despite many meetings.

He added: 'Our view would be the price cap should be changed at least quarterly, perhaps more frequently depending on the market conditions.

'And the price cap has to catch up with the reality of the cost, and the supply cost of gas and electricity, more quickly than it currently does.'

Regulator Ofgem said: 'Ofgem is working closely with Government and industry to ensure that customers remain protected. We have robust systems in place to ensure this.

'The price cap will remain in place this winter to protect millions of people from the sudden increases in global gas prices.

'We are also working with Government to ensure that we have a sustainable energy market that works for all customers.'

Last week two more energy suppliers ceased trading amid soaring wholesale energy prices leaving thousands of homes facing higher bills.

The 100 per cent renewable energy supplier Pure Planet and Colorado Energy have both collapsed in the face of the fuel price crisis.

The companies are the latest British suppliers to cease trading in the past few weeks as prices touched record highs and tariff caps hit smaller firms struggling to keep up with increasing costs.

In total, 11 companies have folded since September, leaving hundreds of thousands of customers having to switch companies and facing increased costs.

Pure Planet and Colorado have a combined total of 250,000 customers who will now be moved to a different supplier by Ofgem under the the regulator's Supplier of Last Resort system.

In a statement, Pure Planet's co-founders Andrew Ralston, Chris Alliott and

Ofgem has confirmed that Pure Planet and Colorado Energy are the latest companies to cease trading in the face of the fuel price crisis which has seen several companies collapse this year

Steven Day said: 'We are heartbroken that Pure Planet has entered the Supplier of Last Resort (SoLR) process due to the global energy crisis and the way it has impacted the GB supply market.

'The Government's price cap, while protecting consumers from sky-rocketing global wholesale energy prices, is not matched by anything which protects suppliers.

'Instead suppliers are being asked to fund the difference between the record costs of wholesale energy and what they are allowed to sell it for to consumers.

'Suppliers are increasingly unable to cover their costs. Too many have gone bust already, and more will in the future unless something changes.'

Yesterday, it was reported that four more companies could fold this week before the collapse of Pure Planet and Colorado Energy was confirmed.

Ofgem said Pure Planet supplies gas and electricity to around 235,000 domestic customers.

It added that another firm, Colorado Energy, which has around 15,000 domestic customers, is also ceasing to trade.

At least 14 companies have folded so far this year, leaving hundreds of thousands of customers having to be moved to other energy suppliers by the regulator and face increased costs 

Neil Lawrence, director of retail at Ofgem, said: 'Ofgem's number one priority is to protect customers.

'We know this is a worrying time for many people and news of a supplier going out of business can be unsettling.

'I want to reassure affected customers that they do not need to worry: under our safety net we'll make sure your energy supplies continue.

'If you have credit on your account the funds you have paid in are protected and you will not lose the money that is owed to you.

'Ofgem will choose a new supplier for you and while we are doing this our advice is to wait until we appoint a new supplier and do not switch in the meantime.

'You can rely on your energy supply as normal. We will update you when we have chosen a new supplier, who will then get in touch about your tariff.

'Any customer concerned about paying their energy bill should contact their supplier to access the range of support that is available.'

Wholesale gas prices have soared in recent months as economies reopen from COVID-19 lockdowns and high demand for liquefied natural gas in Asia pushed down supplies to Europe.

Some 14 British energy suppliers have already collapsed this year, affecting more than 2 million customers.

Struggling to cope with record gas prices, nine folded in September, including Enstroga, Igloo Energy and Symbio Energy.

How are suppliers of last resort determined?

When an energy supplier collapses, its customers are transferred to another firm, known as a supplier of last resort.

Under the 'supplier of last resort' system, outstanding credit balances owed to existing and former customers will be paid and householders transferred will be protected by the energy price cap.

SOLR are determined through a bidding process, where Ofgem selects the most apporpriate supplier to take in the customers of a collapsed firm.

Several factors are considered when appointing an SOLR.

They include timing and supplier size, which means larger suppliers may have to step in if a collapsed firm has a lot of customers.

Supplier systems are also considered, with those similar to the collapsed one given an advantage.

Customer time is another factor, for example suppliers with business clients may be more able to take on similar customers.

Finally, and this is more dependant on the fallen supplier, Ofgem will need up-to-date information on customers. More information means it'll be easier to determine which supplier takes over.

Households attached to collapsed companies will be placed into a rescue regime which will involve Ofgem searching for a new supplier to take them on.

While there is no risk that their gas or electricity supplies will be cut off, they will be switched to tariffs which are likely to be around £400 a year higher.

Under the 'supplier of last resort' system, outstanding credit balances owed to existing and former customers will be paid and householders transferred will be protected by the energy price cap.

But customers who were on cheaper fixed price deals, signed before the gas price rise, were warned that bills could jump by hundreds of pounds.

And now, with the annual price cap set to rise to £1,277 from October for a typical household, British Gas and EDF Energy are among the suppliers set to charge customers the top rate.

So far 1.7million homes have been abandoned by energy companies which have already collapsed and thousands more could be plunged into the same position if four more companies fold this week.

Earlier this month, more than 230,000 households have been moved to E.on Next after the energy supplier picked up the pieces from three failed rivals in the sector.

Regulator Ofgem said it had appointed E.on Next to take on customers who were once on the books of Enstroga, Igloo Energy and Symbio Energy.

Between them the three companies had 233,000 customers.

They will all be switched over by E.on, and can continue to use their gas and electricity as before.

The three collapsed suppliers are among the nine casualties in the sector since the beginning of September.

It has included some tiny suppliers, such as MoneyPlus Energy and Enstroga, who had just 15,000 customers between them, but also larger players like Avro, which supplied 580,000.

Energy firms accepting new customers from the failed suppliers have been given assurances that they will be able to recruit any costs and losses they suffer as a result.

This process will allow them to claim back the money through levies that will be applied to all customer bills and could run to more than £1billion.

Supply chain crisis 'could last until 2024': Business leaders warn staff shortages, rise in cost of materials and freight will see swathe of small firms go under in six months... as families brace for £23-a-WEEK hike in food, energy bills and fuel

The supply chain crisis could last until 2024, business leaders warned today - as families braced for a £23-a-week hike spending on food and fuel.

Bosses from a range of sectors warned staff shortages and price rises were hammering small businesses, with one warning he expected to see bankruptcies within six months.

'Six months ago our businesses all thought this was transitory, now every business I know expects this to last into 2023 and 2024. Every single one,' Ian Wright, CEO of the Food and Drink Federation told the Commons business, energy and industrial strategy committee.

He said hospitality prices - visiting cafes, restaurants and pubs - are rising at 14-18 per cent a year and something similar could be seen in supermarkets.

Food and Drink Federation chief executive Ian Wright said he expected the supply chain crisis to last until at least 2024

MakeUK, which speaks for manufacturers and heavy industry, said its members are suffering an increase of 30-40per cent in material prices.

Chief executive Stephen Phipson said it was a 'matter of months, probably six months, before we start seeing failures in business', particularly among small and medium-sized businesses that serve major manufacturers.

He warned price rises would severely delay Boris Johnson's levelling-up agenda, according to the Financial Times, which reported the comments.

Separately, it emerged that UK households expect to end up paying as much as £23 more per week for food, non-alcoholic drinks, electricity, gas and motor fuel by the end of the year, according to consultancy firm Retail Economics.

According to data from the ONS, households spend approximately £109 per week on average on food and non-alcoholic drink, electricity and gas, and motor fuel.

Polling by the research firm found consumers expect this to rise by a fifth to some £132 per week before the end of 2021.

Inflation actually dipped to 3.1 per cent in September easing pressure on the Bank of England to hike interest rates - but businesses warned there is worse to come.

The headline CPI rate was down slightly from the 3.2 per cent recorded in August, despite analysts' expectations it would hold steady.

The headline CPI rate was down slightly from the 3.2 per cent recorded in August, despite analysts' expectations it would hold steady

The figure will give the Bank of England pause for thought amid a growing clamour for a rate rise as soon as next month to stop prices getting out of control.

However, the Office for National Statistics stressed that the downward shift was partly due to the effects of the government's Eat Out to Help Out discounts unwinding 12 months before.

The British Chambers of Commerce said a 'renewed inflationary surge' is still looming, with the Bank expecting the level to top 4 per cent this year - more than double its target.

But in interviews this morning, Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng urged calm on the inflation threat. 'I am confident it will be contained. But we will have to wait and see,' he told BBC Breakfast.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: 'Global shocks have pushed up prices around the world, and we are working with businesses and international partners to address these pressures.

'We are supporting people with the cost of living, including through a new £500m support fund to help vulnerable households, the energy price cap, and assistance with energy bills through the winter.'

Mike Hardie, head of prices at the ONS, said: 'Annual inflation fell back a little in September due to the unwinding effect of last year's Eat Out to Help Out, which was a factor in pushing up the rate in August.

'However, this was partially offset by most other categories, including price rises for furniture and household goods, and food prices falling more slowly than this time last year.

'The costs of goods produced by factories rose again, with metals and machinery showing a notable price rise.

'Road freight costs for UK businesses also continued to rise across the summer.'

Average petrol prices stood at 134.9 pence per litre in September 2021, compared with 113.3 pence per litre a year earlier, as fuel provided an upward pressure on inflation, the ONS said.

Suren Thiru, Head of Economics at the British Chambers of Commerce, said: 'September's dip in inflation reflects temporary data distortions rather than the reality on the ground.

'The slowdown was largely due to strong base effects caused by dining out costing less last month in comparison with September 2020, when prices increased following the end of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme.

'A renewed inflationary surge is expected in the coming months with the increase in the energy price cap, partial reversal of the VAT reductions for hospitality & tourism and persistent supply chain disruption. This is likely to push inflation above 4% by the end of 2021.'

MPs were told at a hearing yesterday that an average litre of unleaded petrol is now 139.46p – the most expensive since March 2013 and less than 3p below the all-time high of 142.17p set in April 2012.

Prices have risen by more than 26p per litre – nearly 23 per cent – in the past 12 months, adding £14 to the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family car.

Similar rises may be spreading across the economy, with industry chiefs yesterday warning MPs about the soaring cost of eating out, supermarket bills and manufactured goods.

The resulting cost-of-living squeeze is set to undermine Prime Minister Boris Johnson's 'levelling up' agenda.

Cafe, restaurant and pub prices are rising at 14-18 per cent a year with the same to follow in supermarkets, according to the Food and Drink Federation.

Petrol prices have surged to a near-record high amid warnings of an 'terrifying' rise in inflation. Pictured: Drivers queue for fuel at a petrol station in London 

Manufacturers and heavy industries are suffering a rise of 30 to 40 per cent in material prices along with a double-whammy of rising energy and shipping costs, according to the manufacturers' organisation Make UK. The cost of transporting one container from the Far East has leapt from £1,100 in December last year to £14,500 today and air freight costs have risen ten-fold.

Road haulage bosses are warning that driver shortages are not improving and say that a Government visa scheme to let in more foreign drivers has totally failed, with only 20 applications.

Food and Drink Federation chief executive Ian Wright warned ministers to 'think seriously' about the inflation caused by supply-chain disruption. He told MPs on the business committee: 'In hospitality, which is a precursor of retail, inflation is running between 14 per cent and 18 per cent. That is terrifying.

'I remember inflation going to 27 per cent under the Callaghan government and I remember the lady going around Sainsbury's twice in the same hour to change the prices.

'We really cannot go back to that. It took us 15 years to recover.

'Inflation is a bigger scourge than almost anything because it discriminates against the poor.'

He added: 'We are not going to run out of food but there are some shortages, we have seen some problems with pigs and poultry.'

Duncan Buchanan, director of policy at the Road Haulage Association, told MPs: 'There are widespread shortages of lorry drivers, leading to delays and frustrated trips... this hasn't eased at all.'

And Make UK chief executive Stephen Phipson said: 'We are seeing 30 to 40 per cent increases in material costs.' Companies were having to pass on the cost, 'which does imply to us that inflation is more or less baked in,' he said.

He warned that huge increases in shipping and air freight costs were 'not sustainable', yet industry leaders expected their supply chains to be disrupted for another six to nine months.

The Government has said it is industry's job to ensure effective supply chains and to offer pay and conditions generous enough to attract British workers.

