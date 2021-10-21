CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Hawaii begins to plan COVID vaccine roll out for younger children

By Max Rodriguez
 5 days ago

The DOH is eyeing locations to offer the COVID vaccine for children between the ages of five to 11 years old as the CDC and FDA inch closer to giving the approval.

Pediatrician Discusses COVID Vaccine For Kids 5 to 11 Years Old

Is the COVID vaccine safe for kids? That’s the question many parents are asking because federal officials are expected to grant emergency use authorization of the Pfizer vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 years old in a matter of weeks. Dr. Nadine Tenn Salle, Chief of Pediatrics at the Queen’s Medical Center, joined Wake […]
KIDS
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

