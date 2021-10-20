CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Partial human remains found near Brian Laundrie’s backpack and notebook, FBI says

By Athina Morris, Heather Monahan
 7 days ago

Law enforcement officials searching for Brian Laundrie found partial human remains in the Carlton Reserve on Wednesday near personal items that belong to the 23-year-old, according to the FBI.

