NHL

Six Team Race Heating Up For Jack Eichel.

hockeyinsiders.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Sabres are off to an undefeated start to the season at 3-0-0 and still have the biggest trade chip across the NHL. Jack Eichel remains a Sabre for now on paper, but it's just...

letsgobruins.net

A Big Clue Jack Eichel Being Traded To Bruins?

The Boston Bruins confirmed during the offseason that they're still in win now mode and they might have a blockbuster coming. We all know that Jack Eichel has played his final game in a Buffalo Sabres uniform as he's requested a trade and his captaincy was stripped away. There's been...
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Five teams reportedly 'still in on' trade for Sabres' Jack Eichel

It appeared as though there was some momentum toward a Jack Eichel trade a week ago, but things have gone quiet once again on one of the biggest stories in the NHL. With the season underway, there is no lack of headlines and narratives to take the attention of hockey fans across the league, but every one of them is still keeping one eye on the Buffalo Sabres and their malcontent star. On Thursday, Emily Kaplan on ESPN’s "The Point" explained the current situation with regard to Eichel:
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL Rumors: Jack Eichel trade almost happened; and Kravtsov wants out of Rangers organization

Last week, TSN Insider Darren Dreger updated the Jack Eichel situation and caused quite a stir. “Sources say the Eichel saga may be shifting,” he tweeted. “Ongoing discussions and additional access to Jack Eichel’s medical file has helped teams with trade interest clearly see his situation. Both sides are hopeful something can be worked out soon with one of the clubs in the mix.”
NHL
The Ringer

Scenes From a (Broken) Marriage: How Jack Eichel and the Sabres Fell Apart

On August 5, 2021, Jack Eichel started a Twitter account. This wouldn’t be a noteworthy development for most people, but after the season—and even more to the point, the offseason—Eichel had with the Buffalo Sabres, the sudden social media presence was momentous. For his avatar, he chose a photo of himself from the 2020 NHL All-Star Game red carpet. He’s wearing a brown velvet suit that closely resembles the one Kendall Roy took off before performing “L to the OG” in Season 2 of Succession, and sporting a close-cropped haircut that attempts to rein in his trademark fusilli-pasta hair. He looks stoic, focused on something or someone in the distance. None of the fans in the background are looking at him.
NHL
Minnesota State
ClutchPoints

Sabres are set up to lose the Jack Eichel trade

It seems like an eternity since Jack Eichel trade rumors first surfaced with the Buffalo Sabres. Despite all the speculation and coverage, however, the actual trade is still yet to come. The situation seemed to escalate in May when Eichel said there was a ‘disconnect’ between himself and the Sabres...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Jack Eichel could file grievance if situation with Sabres isn't resolved

Disgruntled star Jack Eichel could be considering filing a grievance through the NHLPA to force a resolution to his stalemate with the Buffalo Sabres. "I'm not saying it's going to be as quick as the next 24 to 48 hours, but I think we are getting to the point where the grievance could come down to force a kind of move," Sportsnet's Elliott Friedman said during the 32 Thoughts segment on Hockey Night in Canada on Saturday.
NHL
ESPN

Sources: Jack Eichel's camp to meet with Buffalo Sabres, make final case for disk replacement surgery

Jack Eichel's camp is making one last attempt to convince Buffalo Sabres management to let him get his preferred surgery, sources told ESPN. Eichel, 24, has a herniated disk in his neck, and there is now urgency to have it addressed as soon as possible. Initially, Eichel was hopeful that the Sabres would trade him to a team that would allow him to get a disk replacement surgery. The Sabres prefer Eichel receive a fusion surgery, as a disk replacement has never been performed on an NHL player. Under NHL collective bargaining agreement rules, teams have the final say on how to treat injuries.
NHL
Sporting News

NHL trade rumors: Jack Eichel among five players who could be traded this season

The NHL's 2021-22 season gets underway Tuesday but on Monday was when all the fun happened. Rosters were due to the league by 5 p.m. ET as teams had to get down to 23 players. While Monday's roster trimming doesn't immediately impact the wheeling and dealing, per se, it does provide useful hints as to how teams are approaching systems, styles, personnel and overall roster functionality.
NHL
Pat Brisson
Jack Eichel
985thesportshub.com

Bruins continue to come up in the Jack Eichel discussion

The painful stalemate between the Sabres and Jack Eichel is refusing to let up. With the 24-year-old still twisting in limbo when it comes to the medical treatment for the neck injury that kept Eichel out of action for almost all of last year and the 2021-22 season to date, it’s been made abundantly clear that Eichel wants out. It’s also clear that the Sabres are going to inevitably sell him off to the highest bidder, and that their request is a massive one despite Eichel’s injury situation.
NHL
Fox News

Sabres’ Jack Eichel pleading with team to allow proper procedure on herniated disk

Jack Eichel is giving it one last go in trying to convince the Sabres to allow him to undergo a disk replacement on his neck, per ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. Eichel, 24, has been out of action since March 2021 with a herniated disk in his neck, locked in a stalemate with Buffalo on the preferred surgery method. Eichel is steadfast in wanting to have a disk replacement, while Buffalo wants him to receive fusion surgery. No NHL player has ever undergone the procedure Eichel wants, leaving the Sabres cautious of allowing their star center to have it done. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement, teams have the final say on how to treat injuries, not the player.
NHL
markerzone.com

WESTERN CONFERENCE POWERHOUSE INQUIRES ABOUT JACK EICHEL

During the second intermission of Hockey Night in Canada, Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman mentioned that the Colorado Avalanche called the Buffalo Sabres about Jack Eichel. The Avalanche were curious if the Sabres would be willing to retain any of Eichel's salary for the remaining five years of his contract, but the answer was no.
NHL
#Race#The Buffalo Sabres#Tfp#Knights#The Anaheim Ducks
vegashockeynow.com

Time for Golden Knights to bail on trying to acquire Jack Eichel | VHN+

It’s time to put an end to the Jack Eichel to Vegas rumors once and for all. Yes, I know, I wrote last month why the Golden Knights should acquire the injured and unhappy Buffalo Sabres center. And it made sense then. It doesn’t now. The timing just isn’t right...
NHL
chatsports.com

Buffalo Sabres Top 25 Under 25: #1 Jack Eichel

The Top 25 Under 25 is a collaboration by members of the Die By The Blade community. It was a combination of six staff writers and over 485 fans that ranked Buffalo Sabres players under the age of 25 as of August 10, 2021. Each participant used their own metric of current ability and production to rank each player.
NHL
chatsports.com

This Is Hockey Culture, Episode 1: Jack Eichel, the NHLPA and bodily autonomy

SB Nation and Fear The Fin’s newest hockey podcast, This Is Hockey Culture, has released their first episode! Hosted by Emmy-Award Winning Associate Producer Sam Siciliano and sports journalist Kat Pitre, This Is Hockey Culture breaks down the most pressing news circulating the NHL by examining the intersections of politics, identity, sports and culture in order to define what makes hockey, hockey.
NHL
San Jose Sharks
Calgary Flames
Minnesota Wild
NHL
Hockey
Buffalo Sabres
Sports
Bleacher Report

Report: Jack Eichel Plans to Make Final Pitch to Sabres for Surgery on Neck Injury

Buffalo Sabres star Jack Eichel has a herniated disk in his neck, and he wants to get it fixed as soon as possible. According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, Eichel and his camp are pushing the Sabres one last time to allow him to get his preferred surgery. Eichel wants to get a disk replacement surgery, while the Sabres are pushing for Eichel to receive a fusion surgery, as a disk replacement has never been performed on an NHL player.
HOCKEY
hockeyinsiders.net

Report: Jack Eichel Prepared To File Grievance Against Sabres.

The 2021-22 NHL season is underway and Jack Eichel is still a member of the Buffalo Sabres. Not only is he a member of the Sabres, but he's also still sidelined and not able to get healthy as the Sabres won't let him take his preferred method of treatment when it comes to his disc issues.
NHL
nhltradetalk.com

Jack Eichel Considering Filing a Grievance if Not Traded

Disgruntled star center Jack Eichel could be considering filing a grievance to force a resolution to his stalemate with the Buffalo Sabres. Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman says the sense he gets is if in the next 1-2 weeks Eichel is not traded, he may decide to file and force someone to make a decision.
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Frank Seravalli on Elias Pettersson's start, Jeremy Colliton, and Jack Eichel

Hour 4 – Pettersson’s struggles and the Canucks home opener. Sat, Dan and Randip are joined by Don Taylor of Chek TV ahead of the Canucks home opener tomorrow. Also, hear back from Canucks Captain Bo Horvat earlier in the show. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of the hosts and guests and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rogers Sports & Media or any affiliates.
NHL

