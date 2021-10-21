Six Team Race Heating Up For Jack Eichel.

Jack Eichel is giving it one last go in trying to convince the Sabres to allow him to undergo a disk replacement on his neck, per ESPN’s Emily Kaplan. Eichel, 24, has been out of action since March 2021 with a herniated disk in his neck, locked in a stalemate with Buffalo on the preferred surgery method. Eichel is steadfast in wanting to have a disk replacement, while Buffalo wants him to receive fusion surgery. No NHL player has ever undergone the procedure Eichel wants, leaving the Sabres cautious of allowing their star center to have it done. Under the NHL’s collective bargaining agreement, teams have the final say on how to treat injuries, not the player.

