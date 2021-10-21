CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla Sets New Profit Record with Q3 Results

By Michael Strong
thedetroitbureau.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla set a new profit record with its third quarter performance. The achievement came despite the average selling price falling by 6%. The EV maker offset that decline due to cost reductions outpacing the drop in average prices. The company reported net income of $1.6 billion on revenue of...

MarketWatch

Tesla stock surges toward a record after Hertz reportedly ordered 100,000 Tesla EVs

Shares of Tesla Inc. charged 4.3% higher in premarket trading Monday toward another record, after Bloomberg reported that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is looking to buy 100,000 Tesla electric vehicles as part of its plan to electrify its fleet of rental cars. Hertz's stock was still inactive ahead of the open. Citing people with knowledge of the matter, the Bloomberg report said the order placed by the rental car company, which just came out of bankruptcy four months ago, would represent about $4.2 billion in revenue for Tesla. The EV market leader's stock has rallied 5.1% the past two days to close at back-to-back records. It rose 7.9% last week to mark a ninth-straight weekly gain, the longest such streak since the 12-week winning streak that ended in February 2020. The stock has soared 41.4% over the past three months while Hertz shares have shot up 47.2% and the S&P 500 has tacked on 3.0%.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Record Parts and Lending Buoy Paccar's Q3 Results

Paccar Inc. rode record parts sales and higher used truck prices to higher Q3 revenues and a slight decline in profits — its first miss at beating analysts' estimates for earnings per share in a year. The Bellevue, Washington-based parent of Kenworth and DAF Trucks and Peterbilt Motors announced Oct....
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Xerox stock drops after profit beat but revenue surprisingly fell, and outlook cut

Shares of Xerox Holdings Corp. dropped 3.7% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the printer and copier maker reported third-quarter profit that rose above expectations, but revenue that surprisingly declined, as deterioration in supply chain conditions and the delta variant caused delays in clients' plans to return employees to the workplace. Net income was $90 million, or 48 cents a share, after $90 million, or 41 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share came to 48 cents, above the FactSet consensus of 43 cents. Revenue slipped to $1.76 billion from $1.77 billion, below the FactSet consensus of $1.81 billion. Cost of sales rose 4.6% to $498 million, to lower gross margin to 32.4% from 36.8%. The company lowered its 2021 revenue outlook to approximately $7.1 billion, compared with the FactSet consensus of $7.26 billion. Separately, the company set a new $500 million share repurchase program, following the completion of an expected $500 million buyback program in 2021. The stock has slumped 12.9% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
AFP

Tesla tops $1 tn in market value as Hertz deal fuels latest surge

Tesla became the latest US tech giant to hit $1 trillion in market value Monday as investors cheered a large order from Hertz and shrugged off criticism from a US auto safety official. Shares of Elon Musk's company finished at $1,024.86, up 12.7 percent and topping $1 trillion for the first time. "Wild $T1mes!" Musk said on Twitter. The surge followed an announcement from rental car giant Hertz of an order to buy 100,000 autos from Tesla by the end of 2022 in the latest embrace of electric car technology by a mainstream auto player.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

Hasbro stock rises after profit tops forecasts, revenue rose in line with expectations

Shares of Hasbro Inc. rose 2.1% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the toy maker reported third-quarter earnings that beat forecasts, citing particular strength in its entertainment business. Net income rose to $253.2 million, or $1.83 a share, from $220.9 million, or $1.61 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share rose to $1.96 from $1.88 and beat the FactSet consensus of $1.69. Revenue grew 10.9% to $1.97 billion, matching the FactSet consensus, while cost of sales slipped 0.1% to $609.5 million. Entertainment revenue soared 76% to $327.1 million and Wizards of the Coast and digital gaming revenue increased 32% to $360.2 million, while consumer products revenue fell 3% to $1.28 billion, as supply chain disruptions and high demand led to stock levels that were below targets. The stock has dropped 14.7% over the past three months through Monday, while the S&P 500 has gained 3.3%.
STOCKS
TechSpot

Tesla increases base models' prices after record $1.6 billion profit in Q3

What just happened? Tesla just recently published the Q3 earnings results, announcing an astounding $1.6 billion in profit. However, despite such massive figures, it looks like the EV manufacturer believes it can do more, so it has quietly increased the prices of the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y by $2000 and the Model S and Model X by $5000.
ECONOMY
thedetroitbureau.com

Tesla Rolls Back FSD Due to Left Turn Issue

On Sunday, while you were chilling with friends and family, Elon Musk tweeted a major setback for the latest version of Tesla’s automated self-driving software. Dubbed full self driving, or FSD, Musk took to social media, revealing the company is “seeing some issues with 10.3, so rolling back to 10.2 temporarily,” reads the tweet, adding. “this is to be expected with beta software.” The tweet also noted that the company’s quality assurance has noted “regression in some left turns at traffic lights found by QA in 10.3. Fix in work, probably releasing tomorrow.”
CARS
MarketWatch

Kimberly-Clark announces profit warning as company prepares to raise prices

Kimberly-Clark Corp. shares fell 2.7% in Monday premarket trading after the consumer goods company reported third-quarter earnings that missed expectations and lowered its earnings guidance. Net income totaled $469 million, or $1.39 per share, compared with $472 million, or $1.38 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.62 missed the FactSet consensus for $1.65. Sales of $5.01 billion were up from $4.68 billion last year and ahead of the FactSet consensus for $4.99 billion. "Our earnings were negatively impacted by significant inflation and supply chain disruptions that increased our costs beyond what we anticipated," said Chief Executive Mike Hsu...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
thedetroitbureau.com

Hertz Teaming up with Tesla, Tom Brady in Push to Rent EVs

Hertz will purchase 100,000 Teslas by the end of 2022 in a push to create North America’s largest EV rental fleet, and “one of the largest in the world,” with football superstar Tom Brady serving as the spokesperson for the campaign. Hertz also plans to make electric vehicles available to...
ECONOMY
neworleanssun.com

In spite of parts shortages, Tesla reports $1.62 billion profit in Q3

Despite a global pandemic and ongoing chip shortage, Tesla has reported a net income of $1.62 billion - five times more than it did this time last year. The company's operating income also grew some 54 percent over the past quarter to $2 billion. In terms of technology, Tesla continued...
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Tesla's Record Revenue and Profit Sound Less Fun Without Musk

After the bell on Wednesday, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) topped both top and bottom-line expectations. The record third-quarter results were driven by improved gross margins of 30.5% on its automotive business and 26.6% overall, both of which are records for at least the last five quarters. Musk Was Missed. Last...
MARKETS
cbtnews.com

Tesla marks record deliveries in Q3, ninth straight profitable quarter

Tesla’s earnings were reported to investors on October 20, and the financial results paint the last quarter as bright despite the ongoing pandemic and supply chain issues. For the ninth straight quarter, Tesla has generated a profit from its operations, achieving a $2.0 billion operating income on a total gross profit of $3.66 billion. Markers […]
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Cheddar News

Crocs Stay Hot With Record Q3 Revenue Results

Crocs reached record revenues of $625.9 million, a 73 percent increase from last year, in its Q3 earnings report. The footwear brand now expects 2022 revenues to grow more than 20 percent from 2021, fueled by global demand, brand loyalty, and celebrity interest. Crocs CFO Anne Mehlman joined Cheddar to discuss the big earnings results, dealing with supply chain issues, and the company's commitment to achieving net-zero by 2030.
MARKETS
insideevs.com

Tesla Makes Record Profit, Foxtron Reveals First Three Vehicles

InsideEVs is proud to present the eighty-first episode of its weekly podcast. Available on the InsideEVs YouTube channel and all the best podcast platforms – Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, iHeart Radio, and Tune In – the show covers the top stories and issues of the week with insight added by our special guests and co-hosts. We also stream the show live on Facebook, Twitch, Twitter, and YouTube on Friday at 9:30 AM EST.
ECONOMY
Times-Republican

Tesla hits record profit despite parts shortage, ship delays

DETROIT — Record electric vehicle sales last summer amid a shortage of computer chips and other materials propelled Tesla Inc. to the biggest quarterly net earnings in its history. The company said Wednesday that it made $1.62 billion in the third quarter, beating the old record of $1.14 billion set...
ECONOMY

