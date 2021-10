Next week, the new Land Rover Range Rover will be revealed. The news was confirmed by the company as it teased new images of the all-conquering SUV. But before that happens, Land Rover has gone ahead and announced a special, extremely limited version of the existing Range Rover in Japan. Known as the Range Rover SV Golden Edition, a mere five examples of this luxury SUV will be made available. This special edition model is a product of the company's Special Vehicle Operations (SVO) department and is based on the high-specification Autobiography trim, so you can probably guess what the price is like.

