This week is really Prozac week. It should be like Rod Serling and the Twilight Zone. Both Michigan State University and the University of Michigan are ranked in the top ten in the AP rankings. This is the first time since 1964 that this has been the situation. Michigan is ranked number six in the country and MSU is ranked number eight. Both teams are undefeated at 7-0.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO