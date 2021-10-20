CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ex-NFL receiver Kenbrell Thompkins, 33, pleads guilty to $300K COVID-19 unemployment scheme after stealing identities to make false claims and faces up to 12 years in federal prison

By Associated Press
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Former NFL wide receiver Kenbrell Thompkins has pleaded guilty to stealing identities to fraudulently obtain coronavirus-related unemployment insurance benefits in California.

Thompkins, 33, pleaded guilty Monday in Miami federal court to one count of unauthorized access device fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft, according to court records. He faces up to 12 years in prison at his scheduled January 6 sentencing.

According to a plea agreement, Thompkins used the stolen identities of numerous Florida residents to obtain fraudulent unemployment insurance benefits from the state of California. California distributed these unemployment benefit funds as debit cards, which were mailed to addresses associated with Thompkins in Miami and nearby Aventura, prosecutors said.

In August and September 2020, Thompkins used these debit cards to withdraw funds at various ATMs in Miami-Dade County, prosecutors said. They said the scheme involved approximately $300,000 in California unemployment insurance funds, out of which about $230,000 of the funds were withdrawn.

According to a criminal complaint filed in February, investigators identified Thompkins using the stolen debit cards by his 'distinctive' left forearm tattoo

A month earlier, a search warrant of his home in Aventura, Florida revealed handwritten names and social security numbers of at least three of the victims.

Congress passed the Covid Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act last year to help individuals and businesses financially survive the COVID-19 pandemic, including through the provision of federal funds to state unemployment insurance benefit programs.

Thompkins was signed as an undrafted free agent by the New England Patriots in 2013 and has also been a member of the Oakland Raiders and New York Jets. He previously played collegiately at the University of Cincinnati after transferring from a junior college.

He finished his professional career playing with the Canadian Football League's Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2018.

Kenbrell Thompkins warms up before a Patriots game against the Houston Texans in 2013

