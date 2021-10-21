National Park Service: Man seen hitting baseball into Grand Canyon

TWIN BRIDGES (CBS13) — Sierra-at-Tahoe ski resort, which was hit hard by the Caldor Fire, says the entire west side of the mountain will be off-limits this season. The resort says its West Bowl area was badly damaged in the fire. Cable that supports chairs on the mountain’s main lift was also damaged, officials say. A replacement cable is now being made in Switzerland, but it’s unknown when it will be finished and delivered. Damage assessments are still underway – and there is no word on when the mountain may partially reopen. The news is a grim reminder of the effects of a historic wildfire season, even as a historic storm rolled through Northern California on Sunday into Monday and dumped snow in the Sierra. Both Highway 50 and Interstate 80 had to be closed for some time over the course of the storm. Chain control were in effect at other times, but have now been dropped. Some Sierra spots, including Donner Pass and Soda Springs, saw more than 2 feet of snow in just 24 hours.

