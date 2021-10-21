VIDEO – Orange Says Practice and Confidence Led to Lady Maroon District Title

He Liberty Lady Eagles are sitting at a season record of 20-10-1 and are turning their focus to the fast approaching districts on Saturday, October 23 in Houston, MO. "We are headed into districts on a rollercoaster," commented Head Coach Shari Tune. "We have very few practices left to get us steady on an uphill climb. I see glimpses of improvement in each set of every match. Our biggest obstacle is going to be playing consistently, well enough to beat good teams. That comes with confidence and a positive mentality in yourself and your teammates. It's definitely an attainable goal. The girls just have to find that inner fight and do anything and everything it takes in that moment."

