10 advisory roles with the highest bonuses

By Brittney Grimes, Devin McGinley
InvestmentNews
 7 days ago

www.investmentnews.com

KXLY

3 Steps to Claiming the $3,895 Max Monthly Social Security Benefit

Social Security doesn’t pay seniors a single universal benefit. Rather, the amount of money you’re entitled to from Social Security is based on your specific earnings record. And depending on that record, you may be eligible for this year’s maximum benefit of $3,895 a month. But scoring the maximum benefit...
BUSINESS
beincrypto.com

Shiba Inu Reaches All-Time High, Robinhood Users Demand Inclusion

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has reached a new all-time high price, leading to a huge demand from Robinhood users to include the token on its trading platform. SHIB has risen 25% in the past 24 hours, and nearly doubled in the past seven days, according to CoinGecko. At over $26 billion, SHIB is now the eleventh largest crypto currency in terms of market capitalization, right on the heels of its antecedent Dogecoin. Additionally, Shiba Inu’s decentralized exchange Shiba Swap recorded an all-time high trading volume of $452 million on Oct 7.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
#Compensation
The Motley Fool

3 Financial Habits to Adopt Before Retirement

Smart money management is even more important for retirees on a fixed income. Good habits could help you preserve your nest egg over time. Making wise investment decisions is also crucial. Retirement is a time of freedom for most people since you no longer have to spend your hours working...
BUSINESS
SmartAsset

2021 Average Savings by Age Group

If you have enough money, putting some kind of savings aside for both short- and long-term goals is important. After covering general expenses for your daily or monthly budget, an emergency fund could help you prepare for short-term costs such as … Continue reading → The post 2021 Average Savings by Age Group appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
NewsBreak
Economy
InvestmentNews

Breaking down the data on adviser moves

While many advisers leaving wirehouses go independent, some join another wirehouse. George Moriarty looks at which of the four wirehouses are attracting advisers and which are seeing losses.
ECONOMY
SmartAsset

How to Set Up a Trust Bank Account

Understanding what you need to support your loved ones during and after your life can be a daunting task. Especially when it comes to the issue of assets and finances. Many people take steps like setting up a will or … Continue reading → The post How to Set Up a Trust Bank Account appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
InvestmentNews

Vanguard, American Funds double down on model portfolio partnership

Recognizing the growing popularity of model portfolios among financial advisers, Capital Group and Vanguard Group have partnered to offer 10 active-passive strategies for Morgan Stanley’s platform. The models, which are two-thirds allocated to Capital Group’s actively managed American Funds strategies and one-third allocated to Vanguard’s index ETFs, follow a similar...
ECONOMY
InvestmentNews

ESG, the proposed DOL rule and fiduciary duty

The Department of Labor has issued a proposed rule that would empower ERISA fiduciaries to consider environmental, social and governance factors when making investment decisions on behalf of plan participants and when voting corporate proxy ballots. The proposal reverses the DOL rule enacted in late 2020, which inexplicably asserted ―...
ECONOMY
Investopedia

Bank of America Adds New Cash-Back Business Credit Card

Bank of America has added a new cash-back credit card to its lineup of business credit cards. The Business Advantage Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card offers a flat rewards rate on every purchase, along with some other features standard on many cash-back business credit cards. Select Bank of America customers can get a higher rewards rate.
CREDITS & LOANS
MarketWatch

Arhaus sets IPO terms as profitable home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.4 billion

Arhaus Inc. has set the terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Ohio-based premium home furnishings retailer could be valued at up to $2.38 billion. The company could raise up to $219.4 million, as it is offering 12.9 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $14 and $17 a share. Selling shareholders are offering 10.0 million shares in the IPO, as they look to raise up to $170.0 million. The company expects to have a total of 140.06 million shares outstanding after the IPO, including 57.34 million Class A shares and 82.72 million Class B shares. The Class A shares are expected to list on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol "ARHS." BofA Securities and Jefferies are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $16.2 million on revenue of $355.4 million during the six months ended June 30, after income of $10.7 million on revenue of $224.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has rallied 10.7% over the past three months while the S&P 500 has gained 4.0%.
ECONOMY
InvestmentNews

Ameriprise makes headway in bank broker market, Cracchiolo says

Ameriprise Financial Inc. is gaining traction in the competitive market of working with brokers and financial advisers employed by banks and credit unions. Ameriprise entered the bank broker business four years ago when it bought Investment Professionals Inc., an independent broker-dealer based in San Antonio with 200 registered reps and advisers.
BUSINESS
investing.com

Crypto Flipsider News – MasterCard Welcomes Crypto, Coinbase Backs Ripple, SEC Approaches the Stablecoins, Dorsey & Musk Fear Hyperinflation

Mastercard Is Integrating Crypto into Its Payment Platforms, PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Expands Crypto Services. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) CEO Backs Ripple against SEC, Ripple Extends Services to the Philippines with Pyypl Partnership. The SEC Could Be Handed More Regulatory Power over Stablecoins. Jack Dorsey & Elon Musk Share Concerns about Hyperinflation. Mastercard Is...
BUSINESS

