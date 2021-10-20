CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Jack Bech could be this year's 'Kayshon Boutte'

By Patrick Conn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mzg0T_0cYQV8x300

Going into the final stretch in 2020, LSU freshman wide receiver Kayshon Boutte emerged as a dynamic weapon for the Tigers’ offense. In the final three games, Boutte compiled 527 yards and four touchdowns against Alabama, Florida, and Ole Miss.

With Kayshon Boutte done for the year with an ankle injury, they need another freshman receiver or receivers to step up. There are plenty of options with Brian Thomas Jr, Deion Smith, and Malik Nabers. However, it could be the tight end-wide receiver hybrid Jack Bech who could take advantage of the opportunity.

Against the Florida Gators on Saturday, the receivers didn’t have to carry much of the load with Ty Davis-Price breaking the will of the defense. The team ran counter 14 times for an average of 14.7 yards per attempt according to Pro Football Focus.

Bech has been one of the top receivers on the team this year. The freshman out of St. Thomas More has 24 receptions for 292 yards. He provides a matchup nightmare for defenders and has the ability to play tight end or any of the wide receiver spots on the field. Recently he was named as a freshman All-American as an all-purpose player for The Athletic.

He was also named to 247Sports midseason freshman All-American team at wide receiver joining Mario Williams of Oklahoma and Xavier Worthy of Texas. Fellow freshman Maason Smith was once again named along with Bech.

What 247Sports Says…

Although it’s been a tumultuous year on and off the field in Baton Rouge, there have been some promising developments in LSU’s receiver room. At the front of those developments is true freshman receiver Jack Bech. Bech, a Louisiana native, flipped from Vanderbilt to LSU before signing his name on the dotted line with the Tigers last signing day. The former St. Thomas More standout has been a dependable target for quarterback Max Johnson this season and gives the Tigers another playmaking threat in the middle of the field for years to come.

The coaches and players have been high on the freshman. Boutte recently said if you throw the ball to Bech 10 times, you expect him to catch it 10 times. PFF has Bech as the No. 2 graded WR on the team, just 0.5 points behind Boutte.

Bech after the catch is more dangerous than some would think, as a tight end hybrid you don’t expect a lot of yards after the catch. He averages 7.0 yards after the catch for a total of 167 yards, only Boutte has more. With no clear-cut No. 1 option behind Boutte, it looks like it could be time for Bech to prove that he can be a problem for years to come. Bech has already proven to be a headache for defenders.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Lee Corso Names The 4 Best Teams In College Football Right Now

On this Saturday’s edition of College GameDay, ESPN analyst Lee Corso revealed his top four teams in the country. Unsurprisingly, Corso believes Georgia is the best team in college football. He has been saying that for the past few weeks, which makes sense when you see how dominant Kirby Smart’s defense has been.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Lane Kiffin’s Decisions

Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin had a message for everyone watching on CBS before kickoff at Alabama on Saturday. “Get your popcorn ready,” he said. Almost two quarters later, it’s been all Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Crimson Tide lead the Rebels, 21-0, late in the second quarter. Kiffin...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Admits It’s Getting Ugly For 1 Major Program

Things aren’t looking very good for Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers this season. LSU, which won the national championship in 2019, had a disappointing 2020 season. The Tigers failed to follow up their national title season with another contending season in ’20. Unfortunately for the Baton Rouge program, the same is true in 2021.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
On3.com

Former SEC coach passes away

Longtime SEC coach Joe Lee Dunn passed away Tuesday at the age of 75. Dunn spent time at several SEC schools including South Carolina, Ole Miss, Arkansas and Mississippi State. He was the head coach at Ole Miss for a year in 1994, and his longest stint in the SEC was at Mississippi State from 1996-2002 as the defensive coordinator. His first head coaching job was at New Mexico from 1983-1986.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Football#American Football#Lsu#Tigers#Pro Football Focus#All American
On3.com

Paul Finebaum reveals new name in the LSU coaching search

The SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum is usually in tune and well informed about all things college football. So when he talked about Dabo Swinney on Sunday in the LSU coaching search, naturally it perked a few people’s ears up. ESPN’s Matthew Barrie asked Finebaum about what he’s heard about the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
BamaCentral

Alabama vs LSU Kickoff Time, TV Announced

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — There are three possible scenarios for which time slot the Alabama game against LSU is played on November 6. A home matchup this season, the Crimson Tide will either play at 11 a.m. or 6 p.m. CT on ESPN or at 2:30 p.m. on CBS, the SEC announced Monday.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Paul Finebaum on Shane Beamer possibly leaving for Virginia Tech job

Virginia Tech suffered a tough loss on Saturday against Syracuse. The loss was the third in a row for the Hokies. After a 3-1 start to the season with a win over North Carolina in Week 1, things have really fallen in Blacksburg. Saturday’s loss have left many wondering about the future of Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum even went as far to name South Carolina coach Shane Beamer as an option to replace Fuente.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Georgia does not want Alabama in SEC Championship Game, says David Pollack

Equipped with the nation’s top defense, Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs dismantled Clemson in the season-opener and have only padded their resume since, ripping through SEC competition with four consecutive victories by 20 or more points. But that doesn’t mean everything will be easy for Georgia down the stretch, or that an SEC Championship is in the bag -- even if Alabama looks down after an upset loss at Texas A&M.
ALABAMA STATE
DawgsDaily

Georgia Coaches React to Latest Commit

Georgia is making waves on the recruiting trail this week with the new additions made to the 2022 recruiting class. Mainly it’s been Georgia’s defensive line coach is in the headlines because of the high-end prospects that he is attracting to Athens. The week started off with a top defensive...
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum ranks top 5 Heisman Trophy candidates

Paul Finebaum knows the Heisman Trophy is, more often than not, a quarterback’s award to win. It takes a Herculean effort, like Alabama WR DeVonta Smith in 2020, to take the prestigious trophy away from a quarterback in today’s college football. On Sunday morning’s edition of “SportsCenter” on ESPN, Finebaum...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

41K+
Followers
83K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy