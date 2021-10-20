CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spillin’ Tea with Draper James

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpillin’ Tea with Draper James, a new afternoon tea service, is every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at The Hermitage Hotel. The limited-time tea...

12tomatoes.com

Chai Tea Cupcakes

The flavors of this classic drink come to life in cake form. Chai is one of my personal favorite tea drinks. Mixed with milk this spicy tea brings together a rich combination of cinnamon, black pepper, and cardamom along with other flavors in harmony. The drink originated in India where masala chai is a common beverage. Masala refers to the spices and chai simply means tea.
FOOD & DRINKS
Time Out Global

Eloise Spooky Tea

Celebrate Halloween with your kids in a very lovely way at the Plaza Hotel's Spooky Eloise afternoon tea between Wednesday and Sunday. Kids should wear their best Eloise costumes (or any costume) to enjoy an unusual Eloise tea and candy scavenger hunt. The menu will feature seasonal bites from a rose apple gingerbread cake pop with a poached pink lady apple to a pumpkin spice cotton candy on a salted pretzel stick and more. Each Eloise Tea will also come with a themed candy bag and a note with three special clues for a self-guided tour through the hotel to hunt down Eloise’s favorite candies. Reservations are required.
DRINKS
myneworleans.com

SoBou and Bottom of the Tea Cup Invite Locals to Halloween Afternoon Tea

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – A part of the hotel’s ongoing Courtyard Fest, SoBou invites guests and locals for some pre-Halloween fun as Bottom of the Tea Cup hosts a spooky afternoon tea in W New Orleans – French Quarter’s iconic courtyard. Each two-course tea service includes finger sandwiches, delectable macarons and beignets, and an assortment of teas.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
utdailybeacon.com

Hello Tea House brings boba tea, crepes to Knoxville

Hello Tea House opens its doors to bring boba tea and baked treats to Knoxville. Located at 722 S. Gay St., owners Echo Liang and Eten Dong started the business two weeks ago. Originally from China, Liang and Dong lived in New York for several years. The couple moved to Knoxville six years ago as their family grew. They initially worked at Chef’s Asian Cuisine before starting Hello Tea House.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Reese Witherspoon
tching.com

Tea Time Scottsdale: Tea Merchant’s Review

Usually my posts are all about Japanese tea…but sometimes I feel like stepping into a different tea world and I’m so glad I did when I was in Scottsdale, Arizona’s Old Town!. Tea Time Scottsdale, established in March 2009 as a German tea chain but now an independent boutique tea...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
travelblog.org

Afternoon Tea in York

A short and only slightly delayed train ride found us in York by lunchtime. The purpose of this visit was to have afternoon tea at Bettys, which is a Yorkshire institution and somewhere I have wanted to visit for years, but haven't got round to it on previous trips to York, and I haven't been to any of the places that have Bettys either. The original Bettys was opened in 1919 in Harrogate and no one knows why it was named Bettys. The story behind this successful small chain is quite interesting. A Swiss orphan, Fritz Bützer, travelled Europe learning his craft and in 1907 arrived in England. He took the wrong train and ended up in Bradford instead of the south coast, his original destination. He found work for a Swiss confectioner and by 1915 he had anglicised his name to Frederick Belmont, moved to Harrogate and opened a business as a chocolate specialist. Over the years, he diversified his business to open cafes in different towns in Yorkshire. Not all of them have survived but the original one in York has been going strong since 1937. Also, no one knows why the name Betty was chosen for the cafes.
RESTAURANTS
The Infatuation

Tea Room

Team Room is a fancy rooftop spot in Brickell. You’ll find it behind a somewhat secret door just down the hall from Sugar, its sister bar on the top of the East Hotel. This dark room is more of a sit-down restaurant and bar than Sugar, but it actually has an even better view thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a spectacular look at the Miami skyline. Team Room does an “Asian night brunch” with dishes like bang bang shrimp, spring rolls, dumplings, and some sushi rolls. The food is not too impressive, but the view does make up for it.
RESTAURANTS
wvua23.com

Your Personal Best: Green Tea

As the weather gets cooler, many of us may be reaching for warmer beverages. Consider reaching for warm beverages that have health benefits as well. Namely green tea. “One such beverage that has many health benefits is green tea because of its anti-inflammatory effects and anti-oxidants that build up the immune system at the cellular level,” said health expert Dr. Milady Murphy. “Added to that enhancement protecting us against certain diseases is a dash of cinnamon, which helps the flavor and has its own medicinal properties.”
FOOD & DRINKS
#Afternoon Tea#Hermitage Hotel#Food Drink#Spillin Tea
Martha's Vineyard Times

Not your average tea shop

Tansy Tea & Coffee is a new luncheonette in the Tisbury Market Place that’s taking a different approach to your everyday beverage and light bite. The colorful teas and tasty tidbits incorporate healthy and unique ingredients that you might not ordinarily find at your favorite breakfast or lunch spot, and Tansy does it with creativity and care.
FOOD & DRINKS
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Carrie Underwood Elevates Mom Jeans With Distressed Denim and Zebra Platform Sneakers

Carrie Underwood brought an edgy twist to her classic country style. The “Cry Pretty” singer took to Instagram to share an in-studio moment with fellow musician Jason Aldean, to celebrate their song “If I Didn’t Love You” becoming the top song in country radio. For the occasion, Underwood kept her look classic and casual with a white tank top and blue jeans. However, her cuffed mom jeans gained an edge from a light wash, wide legs and distressed panels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) When it came to shoes, Underwood opted for platform sneakers by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Food52

Paper & Tea Advent Calendar

Cardboard, biodegradable tea bags, and a mix of herbal, black and green tea flavors from P&T. 22.05" L x 18.50" W x 0.78" H. The folks at Germany-based Paper & Tea (or, as we like to call them, P&T) believe that good tea has the power to inspire a healthy, creative, and fulfilling lifestyle. So, naturally, they want to share it with all the world. They’re doing just that, with traditional whole-leaf teas and in-house blends alike. Everything’s handmade and uses thoughtfully picked ingredients—only the best for our mugs.
DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Bubble Tea-Inspired Frozen Yogurts

The Yogurtland Milk Tea frozen yogurt is one of the brand's newest limited-edition flavors that will provide patrons with the flavor of creamy bubble tea in an alternative format. The frozen yogurt is reported to have black tea in the recipe along with notes of brown sugar to give it a substantial profile with a sweet finish. The flavor is likely to be a welcome addition to the brand's existing roster of flavors given its creamy flavor profile that is subtle and sweet to make it highly appealing for curious consumers.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Kermit Lipton Tea Meme, Explained

In this age of texting and trolling the internet, sometimes the easiest way to share your thoughts or feelings is with a meme. From Bad Luck Brian to the confused math lady to Drake Hotline Bling, there is a meme for every occasion. Even big brand names like Pepsi have...
DRINKS
diabetesselfmanagement.com

Product Review: Buddha Teas Ginger Root Tea

To get cutting-edge diabetes news, strategies for blood glucose management, nutrition tips, healthy recipes, and more delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletters!. Buddha Teas Ginger Root Tea boasts a spicy yet smooth flavor, and it’s caffeine-free, so it won’t keep you awake at night. This...
RECIPES
teatimemagazine.com

Tips for Brewing Oolong Tea

Follow these tips to brew the perfect pot of oolong tea. Oolong teas should always be given a quick rinse with hot water before infusing. This awakens the leaves and prepares them for the first of several infusions. Balled oolongs will take some time to open. Both dark and balled oolongs may be infused up to seven times, with each infusion offering different nuances.
DRINKS
CNET

Indie tea deal: Up to 28% off on loose leaf tea

I'm a huge tea drinker; it's my thing, and I have a cup of tea at least once a day. I've gotten hooked on crucial tea accessories like tea mugs and premium tea steepers because I enjoy tea so much. Tea has two effects on me: it relieves tension and makes me feel warm when I'm feeling cold. If you enjoy tea as much as I do and want to try some from a new brand, check out this deal at Heavenly Tea Leaves for up to 28% off loose leaf tea.
LIFESTYLE
teatimemagazine.com

TeaTime 15: Notable Tea Accoutrements

Text by Lorna Reeves • Photography by John O’Hagan. While teapots and cups and saucers are, for many people, the stars of the table at teatime, the right equipage to achieve a successful infusion time after time is, arguably, even more important. Whatever your preference for taking tea, this assemblage of accoutrements in an array of sizes, as well as functions, is sure to please. The tools in this collection range from equipment to make sure your water is at the correct temperature according to the type of tea you’re preparing, to things that will enable you to more accurately steep it.
FOOD & DRINKS
Grand Junction Daily Sentinel

Welcome to tea. The Mad Hatter awaits!

With his oversized hat and eccentric behavior, the Mad Hatter is a fantastic character to create, according to one of the newest to play him. Johnny Castle, 14, will put on the Mad Hatter’s hat and dance moves during “Alice’s Wonderland,” an original ballet from Absolute Dance & Performing Arts with performances Friday through Sunday, Oct. 22–24, at Avalon Theatre.
ENTERTAINMENT

