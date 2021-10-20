Spillin’ Tea with Draper James

A short and only slightly delayed train ride found us in York by lunchtime. The purpose of this visit was to have afternoon tea at Bettys, which is a Yorkshire institution and somewhere I have wanted to visit for years, but haven't got round to it on previous trips to York, and I haven't been to any of the places that have Bettys either. The original Bettys was opened in 1919 in Harrogate and no one knows why it was named Bettys. The story behind this successful small chain is quite interesting. A Swiss orphan, Fritz Bützer, travelled Europe learning his craft and in 1907 arrived in England. He took the wrong train and ended up in Bradford instead of the south coast, his original destination. He found work for a Swiss confectioner and by 1915 he had anglicised his name to Frederick Belmont, moved to Harrogate and opened a business as a chocolate specialist. Over the years, he diversified his business to open cafes in different towns in Yorkshire. Not all of them have survived but the original one in York has been going strong since 1937. Also, no one knows why the name Betty was chosen for the cafes.

