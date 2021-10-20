CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ewald Straesser : Chamber Music – Berolina Ensemble

By Audiophile Audition
Audiophile Audition
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEwald Straesser : Chamber Music for Clarinet – Berolina Ensemble – MDG SACD 948 2199-6 – 77:11 – 9/21 *****. (Frederike Roth: clarinet) In the first two decades of the 20th century there were so many composers of boldly inventive minds, subverting, expanding, twisting the long standing Common Practice of tonality...

Ridgecrest Daily Independent

Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society to present Carbé and Durand Trio Sunday

The Ridgecrest Chamber Music Society presents the first concert of their 2021-22 season on Sunday, Oct. 17, with music performed by the Carbé and Durand Trio. The concert features the Latin guitar duo with guest violinist, performing original music and their own arrangements of rock, pop and blues. The concert...
Dallas News

Different days, different chamber music concerts

Lovers of chamber music had two quite different options between Oct. 9 and 11, with music ranging from the 12th-century German polymath Hildegard von Bingen to the late American composer Christopher Rouse. The two concerts presented two different kinds of ensembles. On Saturday afternoon, the Fine Arts Chamber Players assembled...
DALLAS, TX
culturemap.com

Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth presents Colors of Affection

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Chamber Music Society of Fort Worth presents Colors of Affection, which will include Alexander von Zemlinsky's String Quartet in A Major, Op. 4, No. 3, Alban Berg's Lyric Suite, and Felix Mendelssohn's String Quartet No. 3 in D Major, Op. 44, No. 1. The concert will feature the Dover Quartet - Joel Link, violin; Bryan Lee, violin; Milena Pajaro-van de Stadt, viola; and Camden Shaw, cello.
culturemap.com

Spectrum Chamber Music Society presents Spectrum East Fall Concert

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. Spectrum Chamber Music Society will start their 35th season with a brand new piece for two Eb Clarinets and String Quartet by Till MacIvor Meyn, composer and TCU Professor of Music Theory and Composition. Canzoni di Fiori will feature former FWSO Principal Clarinetist, Victoria Luperi and FWSO Clarinetist, Ivan Petruzziello, along with Mark Miller and Elizabeth Belk (violins), Ute Miller (viola), Laura Ospina (cello), and Evan Mitchell on piano.
theartsdesk.com

Classical CDs: Rediscovered orchestral jazz, natural trumpets and non-seasonal chamber music

Smart, brassy fun: the Andy Baker Orchestra explore the music of Leo Sowerby — Chicago’s Leo Sowerby (1895-1968) is remembered chiefly as a prolific composer of sacred scores, a Pullitzer-Prize winning composer famous for church cantatas, organ solos and songs. A self-taught prodigy, Sowerby had been including populist elements in his scores for a decade before he was contacted by bandleader Paul Whiteman (who famously commissioned Gershwin’sRhapsody in Blue) in 1924, asking him for a piece of symphonic jazz to perform in one of his “Revolutionary Concerts”. Sowerby’s 12-minute Synconata is a blast, and unlike anything you’ll hear this year. The jazz influences are mostly textural, with brilliant writing for reeds and brass. At least one contemporary critic thought it better than Rhapsody in Blue, and it’s good to know that Gershwin and Sowerby were friends, Sowerby revealing that Gershwin had taught him to drink martinis. Much of it sounds like a silent film score, the disparate sections neatly knitted together. Even more cinematic is the Tramping Tune, heard here in a version for solo piano and strings, a tribute to Sowerby’s mentor and teacher Percy Grainger.
wku.edu

Evening of Chamber Music to feature works by female composers

WKU Music Department faculty members will present An Evening of Chamber Music on Sunday (Oct. 24), featuring classical and new works by female composers from the 1800s to 2019. The recital will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the Ivan Wilson Fine Arts Center Recital Hall. Admission is free and open...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
humboldt.edu

Wind Ensemble and Jazz Orchestra Concert

The Humboldt State University Wind Ensemble and Jazz Orchestra will perform on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 8 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall. School of Dance, Music, and Theatre for a live instrumental concert featuring the Wind Ensemble and Jazz Orchestra on Saturday, October 30th at 8:00 p.m. in Fulkerson Recital Hall.
ARCATA, CA
washingtonclassicalreview.com

Smart program highlights return of Wu Han, Chamber Music Society to Wolf Trap

Wu Han became artistic advisor at Wolf Trap in 2018, and her programming and spirited presence invigorated the chamber music series that first season. Even when the pandemic closed down the Barns, her leadership steadied the institution in the two seasons that followed. During the lockdowns she presented streamed concerts accompanied by intriguing glimpses into the musicians’ lives during the lockdowns.
dailyeasternnews.com

Afro-Cuban music highlighted by ensemble

The Percussion Ensemble held their first concert of the season Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. in the Black Box Theater of the Doudna Fine Arts Center. The ensemble is directed by Professor Jamie V. Ryan, associate professor of percussion. The ensemble opened their season to a full house. This was their...
publicradiotulsa.org

"American Indian Expressions" -- An upcoming Signature Symphony chamber music concert

Our guest is the acclaimed Chickasaw classical composer, Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate. He's known for blending Chickasaw and other Native American elements with European musical instruments to create compositions that've been performed by the likes of the National Symphony Orchestra, the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, the San Francisco Symphony, and others. Tate will be the focus of the next Signature Symphony chamber music concert, happening in-person on Saturday the 16th at the VanTrease PACE on the TCC Southeast Campus. The concert is titled "American Indian Expressions" and begins at 7:30pm; more info, including how to get tickets, is posted here. Tate will appear onstage at this special concert, speaking about his compositions as well as his training and career in music.
Fox 59

Live music is back with The Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Chamber Orchestra is back in person for a dynamic new season of live music! Executive Director, Dana Stone joins Host Ryan Ahlwardt to discuss what audiences can expect this season! To get your tickets, visit icomusic.org.
theviolinchannel.com

Interwoven Ensemble to Perform Inaugural Concert

Founded by GRAMMY-winning violinist Keiko Tokunaga, Interwoven was founded in reaction to the change in the social climate that occurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic. An individual of Asian heritage, Tokunaga was saddened by the news of racial injustice towards the AAPI community. She was shocked by the lack of response from other racial groups, and by the hesitation to speak up amongst her colleagues.
bizjournals

Chamber Music Cincinnati's bold season is 'history in the making'

For decades, America’s classical music organizations have reached out to diverse communities, with limited results. Now, Chamber Music Cincinnati is making the biggest commitment in its 92-year history to help stages and audiences look more like the community. Each of its seven concerts will be performed both in an African...
oglethorpe.edu

Oglethorpe musical ensembles return to Conant for fall music gala Oct. 29

After suspending in-person performances due to the pandemic, all Oglethorpe University musical ensembles are returning to the Conant Performing Art Center stage for a Fall Music Gala on Friday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. Each musical group will be featured in the Gala, including the Oglethorpe University Singers and Chorale,...
ATLANTA, GA
WRTV

Black Violin will meld Beethoven with Big Sean at Clowes Hall

INDIANAPOLIS — Beethoven and Black Thought. Dvorak and Dr. Dre. Ellington and Easy E. When Black Violin takes the stage, you're likely to hear all that and more. You say you haven't heard of Black Violin? Maybe you had just forgotten about their performance with Alicia Keys at the 2004 Grammy awards that helped launch their careers, or their star turn at the Kids' Inaugural Ball after President Barack Obama's re-election.
interlochenpublicradio.org

In Studio A with Interlochen Arts Academy brass ensembles

Two student brass ensembles from Interlochen Arts Academy recently visited IPR's Studio A. They gave a preview of pieces that they will be performing on the Academy Brass Ensemble concert on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Their performance starts at 7:30 p.m. in Corson Auditorium. IPR listeners are eligible for up to...
INTERLOCHEN, MI
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
