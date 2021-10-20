CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Nathaniel Eldridge West, 79

vineyardgazette.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNathaniel Eldridge (Dan) West died peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 3, having lived to the rhythm of the natural world. He was 79. Dan had several careers prior to devoting himself full time to his artwork. After graduating from Allegheny College and then serving active duty in the Navy, he taught English...

vineyardgazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
vineyardgazette.com

Aquinnah Town Column: Oct. 29

As we head into November, the temperatures have remained in the high 60s and, on occasion, the 70s. Home heating turn-ons just might be delayed for a week or two if these temperatures persist. Kudos to the Town of Aquinnah select board for acknowledging the Wampanoag Tribe of Gay Head...
AQUINNAH, MA
Hillsboro News-Times

RURAL REFLECTIONS: It was a sign

The weather did not approve of Pamela Loxley Drake's attempt at playing the organ, she remembers.The wind blew and the sky darkened as I sat in the old wood-framed church, our second home. I didn't ask to take organ lessons. I didn't even like the organ. Mom thought it would be good if I learned to play it after my seven years of piano. "You can practice at the church," Mom said. I still didn't want to take it. Dad dropped me off at the church, promising to return in about 30 minutes. Just enough time for me to become...
BEAVERTON, OR
Only In Connecticut

Dennis Hill Gazebo Loop Is An Easy Hike In Connecticut That Will Lead You Someplace Unforgettable

Here in the Constitution State, we’ve got a lot of nature for hikers to explore. There’s no shortage of outdoor areas where you can stretch your legs and explore the wilderness. Connecticut may be a small state, but we’ve got 139 state parks and two national parks, not to mention all our fantastic municipal parks. […] The post Dennis Hill Gazebo Loop Is An Easy Hike In Connecticut That Will Lead You Someplace Unforgettable appeared first on Only In Your State.
CONNECTICUT STATE
vineyardgazette.com

Boomers

Who says that the Vineyard climate isn’t changing? Ask anyone who heard the mysterious noise on Monday night. “An explosion!” said the Menemsha Creek people, as they looked seaward for a flash. “Earthquake!” exclaimed the Cape Higgon folks, when their chairs began to shake and tremble. Vineyard Haven people took...
OAK BLUFFS, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Connecticut State
vineyardgazette.com

Hello Blake

Taylor and Phillip Huber, of Edgartown, announce the birth of a daughter, Blake Eileen Huber, born on Oct. 17 at the Martha’s Vineyard Hospital. Blake weighed 7 pounds, 12 ounces at birth.
EDGARTOWN, MA
vineyardgazette.com

Markers in the Sand

Although I live off-Island I read the Vineyard Gazette every week and I love. the paper. Sadly this week we have two markers in the sand that have brought me sadness. Arnie Reisman died this week and this coincided with the end of the radio program Says You after 25 years. Mr. Reisman, and his wife Paula Lyons simply cannot be replaced. And then we have news editor Noah Asimov who is departing as well. That is all a huge loss for such a small staff and I and many other devoted readers will miss them terribly. Godspeed to you all.
vineyardgazette.com

Chilmark Town Column: Oct. 29

He circles the shore or buzzes the bight -- both are acceptable terms -- daily, sometimes twice, when work at the Chandlery comes calling. You can’t miss him in his characteristic blue GMC. You can’t miss him as that faint aroma of grandfatherly pipe smoke wafts through the breeze. You can’t miss him, with his swordfish cap positioned just right and the ever-present smile on his face.
CHILMARK, MA
penbaypilot.com

Nathaniel E. ‘Dan’ West, obituary

Nathaniel Eldridge (Dan) West, 79, passed peacefully on Sunday, October 3, having lived to the rhythm of the natural world. Dan had several careers prior to devoting full time to his artwork. After graduating from Allegheny College and then active duty in the Navy, he taught English at South Kent School in Connecticut. Moving to the Vineyard in 1974, he served as business manager at the Vineyard Gazette, after which he owned and operated Machine & Marine, Inc. for 14 years. He sold the business in 1988 but continued building the well-known Tashmoo skiffs for a time. After taking a couple of years to restore a 1740s farmhouse, he returned to boat building, designing and producing Greenland-style kayaks.
OBITUARIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kayaks#Art#Allegheny College#Navy#South Kent School#Vineyard#The Vineyard Gazette#Machine Marine Inc#Greenland#Inuit#June Lacombe Sculpture
Columbia County Spotlight

RURAL REFLECTIONS: It was a sign

The weather did not approve of Pamela Loxley Drake's attempt at playing the organ, she remembers.The wind blew and the sky darkened as I sat in the old wood-framed church, our second home. I didn't ask to take organ lessons. I didn't even like the organ. Mom thought it would be good if I learned to play it after my seven years of piano. "You can practice at the church," Mom said. I still didn't want to take it. Dad dropped me off at the church, promising to return in about 30 minutes. Just enough time for me to become...
BEAVERTON, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy