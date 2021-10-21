CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Texas AG's new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit aids in Thomas Brown case

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 6 days ago

A new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit formed within the Office of the Texas Attorney General has been involved in its first case — the unsolved death of Canadian teen Thomas Brown. The unit got involved due to a request for assistance from the Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office...

www.lubbockonline.com

CBS LA

Associate Pastor Shot To Death At Compton Intersection

COMPTON (CBSLA) — A 65-year-old associate pastor of a local Christian church was shot to death in a possible gang-related attack Sunday at an intersection in Compton, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Courtesy: Myra Linton The shooting happened about 11:50 a.m. in the 1000 block of Compton Boulevard, the LASD reported. Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call, Deputy Juanita Navarro-Suarez said. The victim suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives were scouring the area for witnesses and surveillance video, Navarro-Suarez said. A motive for the attack was unknown and no suspect description was immediately available. The sheriff’s Homicide Bureau urged anyone with information regarding the homicide to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
COMPTON, CA
countycourier.net

MISSING PERSON CASE LINKED TO FRANKLIN COUNTY, POLICE SAY

UPDATE: Police announced just after 3pm on Tuesday afternoon that they have located Joseph Ferlazzo at a convenience store in St. Albans. Law enforcement officers are now interviewing him about the case. Members of the Vermont State Police are not identifying him as a suspect or person of interest at this time.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
KRMG

Cold case reward: FBI offers $20K in woman’s 1981 murder

The FBI is looking for new information that could lead to the arrest of a man they say killed his girlfriend 40 years ago. The FBI said Andrew Peter Dabbs was indicted for the shooting of Robin Shea as they drove through Norton, Massachusetts on Oct. 10, 1981, Boston25News reported.
NORTON, MA
KFDA

Texas Attorney General Cold Case Unit results Hemphill County’s cold case a ‘questionable death investigation’

AUSTIN, Texas (KFDA) - Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the formation of a new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit within the Office of the Attorney General. This Unit aid’s and supports law enforcement agencies across the state in the investigation and prosecution of unsolved cases, including homicides, missing persons, and other matters centered around human identification and forensic genealogy.
TEXAS STATE
studybreaks.com

The Unfortunate Reality of Missing Persons Cases — Missing White Woman Syndrome

Amid the uproar surrounding the disappearance of Gabby Petito, conversations on racism have surfaced as people of color receive unequal treatment in similar situations. The lack of media coverage for missing persons of color and the over-reporting of missing white women, commonly known as Missing White Woman Syndrome, contribute to the division of the nation and cause long-term harm for communities of color.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Republic

ISP assisting Ohio detectives in missing person’s case

AURORA — Detectives from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began a missing person investigation after a vehicle connected to a 2002 missing person investigation from Delhi Township, Ohio was located in the Ohio River near Aurora. In April 2002, the Delhi Township Police Department began investigating the disappearance of Stephanie...
INDIANA STATE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Focus Daily News

Formation of Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit Provides Support for 19k Unsolved Homicides

Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit Has Been Assisting Hemphill County Sheriff’s Office in case of Thomas Brown. AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the formation of the new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit within the Office of the Attorney General (OAG). This Unit will aid and support law enforcement agencies across the state in the investigation and prosecution of unsolved cases, including homicides, missing persons, and other matters centered around human identification and forensic genealogy. The Attorney General envisions that the new unit will provide much-needed support for the approximately 19,207 unsolved homicide cases in Texas.
CANADIAN, TX
averyjournal.com

Family, law enforcement seek community help in missing person case

Family members and area law enforcement officials are seeking the public's assistance in a local missing person case in southern Avery County. Michael "Shawn" Hartley of the Ingalls community has been missing from one to two weeks, according to family members. If anyone has any information about Michael "Shawn" Hartley, or has had any contact with him, they are asked to contact Lee Buchanan with Avery County Sheriff's Office at (828) 733-5718, or contact Josh Sparks with Mitchell County Sheriff's Office at (828) 688-3982.
AVERY COUNTY, NC
San Angelo LIVE!

Attorney General Forms Statewide Cold Case Unit

AUSTIN – Attorney General Ken Paxton announced the formation of the new Cold Case and Missing Persons Unit within the Office of the Attorney General (OAG). This Unit will aid and support law enforcement agencies across the state in the investigation and prosecution of unsolved cases, including homicides, missing persons, and other matters centered around human identification and forensic genealogy. The Attorney General envisions that the new unit will provide much-needed support for the approximately 19,207 unsolved homicide cases in Texas.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Dayton Daily News

Dayton police expanding cold case unit to solve crimes that are years old

The Dayton Police Department is adding two new detectives and expanding its cold case unit in hopes of solving crimes that took place years ago. Along with the new detectives, their work will now include sexual assault cases as well as homicides. The department will also launch a podcast to highlight unsolved cases with hopes of getting new information from the public.
DAYTON, OH
wvlt.tv

Investigators seeking information on unsolved missing person case

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police Department Special Crimes Unit investigators are searching for information about a 27-year-old that went missing in 2007. Christina Stoddard was reported missing on Oct. 30, 2007. She was seen four days prior to her disappearance in the area of the Clinton Highway Wal-Mart around...
KNOXVILLE, TN
mostmetro.com

DPD Expands Cold Case Unit

The Dayton Police Department is making significant changes to its Cold Case Unit. The unit will now have three full-time detectives, and its work will expand to include sexual assault cases in addition to homicides. Previously, one detective was dedicated to cold case work. “Victims of violent crime, to include...
DAYTON, OH
thedallasnewera.com

Paulding’s Cold Cases October Report: MATILDE GONZALEZ

Paulding’s Cold Cases October Report The MATILDE GONZALEZ Story. On October 12, 2019, Deputies were requested to 221 Indian Trail Dr. Powder Spring, GA in reference to a possible missing person. Upon arrival, Deputies learned that Mrs. Matilde Gonzalez had not been heard from in over twenty-four hours. Original responding Deputies then requested the assistance of Detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division of the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Alpena News

Police explain investigative techniques in suspicious missing persons cases

ALPENA — Rocked by two suspicious deaths announced by police in the span of less than three weeks, Alpena residents want answers. Meanwhile, police ask questions, continuing an urgent, months-long investigation into the disappearance and deaths of two Alpena women. The two detectives at the Michigan State Police-Alpena Post currently...
ALPENA, MI
Lawrence Post

Woman shot her neighbor 5 times because she became angry after she overheard the victim verbally mistreating her child; sentenced

According to the court documents, the 37-year-old woman was sentenced to to 32 years in prison after she pleaded guilty to charges of attempted murder and menacing. The woman was sentenced on Thursday, prosecutors said. She allegedly shot her neighbor multiple times over a parenting dispute. The shooting left the 28-year-old victim in critical condition for weeks. Authorities say that at the time of her arrest, the defendant, Tiera Kelley, showed no remorse for nearly murdering her neighbor.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

'I Don’t Give A Damn:' Retired State's Attorney Disbarred Over Misconduct In Gruesome 1981 Double Murder Case

A retired state’s attorney in Maryland has been disbarred after exculpatory evidence from a 1981 double murder case was unearthed. Retired Harford County State’s Attorney Joseph Cassilly was disbarred after the Maryland Court of Appeals determined he’d lied about withholding evidence and over documents that undermined the credibility of an FBI agent assigned to the case, according to The Baltimore Sun. Cassilly defended his actions in the case that became known as "The Memorial Day Murders."
PUBLIC SAFETY

