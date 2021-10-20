Mirror of Most Value: A Ms. Marvel Play

Marvel fans are eager to see what the future holds for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially considering the number of blockbuster movies and Disney+ shows that appear to be on the horizon for the franchise. Among them is Ms. Marvel, a live-action series that will bring Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) to life, before she also appears in the upcoming film The Marvels. There's been a lot of curiosity about exactly when Ms. Marvel will debut on Disney+, as Marvel executives had initially indicated that it would premiere this year, before its release date was confirmed for 2022. Some had assumed that the series might be the first Marvel project released on Disney+ in 2022 — but if a new tweet from one of the series' stars is to be believed, that might not be the case. Mohan Kapur, who is set to portray Kamala's dad, Yusuf Khan, in both Ms. Marvel and The Marvels, recently told a fan on Twitter that the series might be released in June or July.

