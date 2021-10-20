CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mirror of Most Value: A Ms. Marvel Play

cultureowl.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArea Stage Conservatory continues their '21-'22 season with MIRROR OF MOST VALUE A MS. MARVEL PLAY, a contemporary theatrical adventure by Masi Asare within the Marvel Universe. The show will be running November 5th - 7th 2021 at the ASC Black Box Theatre. ASC’s own Silver Palm Award-Winning Associate...

www.cultureowl.com

ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Actor Possibly Spoils Disney+ Release Date

Marvel fans are eager to see what the future holds for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially considering the number of blockbuster movies and Disney+ shows that appear to be on the horizon for the franchise. Among them is Ms. Marvel, a live-action series that will bring Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) to life, before she also appears in the upcoming film The Marvels. There's been a lot of curiosity about exactly when Ms. Marvel will debut on Disney+, as Marvel executives had initially indicated that it would premiere this year, before its release date was confirmed for 2022. Some had assumed that the series might be the first Marvel project released on Disney+ in 2022 — but if a new tweet from one of the series' stars is to be believed, that might not be the case. Mohan Kapur, who is set to portray Kamala's dad, Yusuf Khan, in both Ms. Marvel and The Marvels, recently told a fan on Twitter that the series might be released in June or July.
MOVIES
flickeringmyth.com

Embiggen! Ms. Marvel promo art teases Kamala Khan’s MCU powers

Teen superhero Kamala Khan is heading to the Marvel Cinematic Universe next year, and a new piece of promotional artwork for Marvel Studios’ Ms. Marvel series has surfaced online giving us another look at Iman Vellani’s title character showcasing her ’embiggening’ powers as they’re presumably going to appear in the MCU; take a look here…
MOVIES
Collider

9 Most Powerful Symbiotes In the Marvel Universe, Ranked

Marvel’s symbiotes were first introduced in 1984 when Spider-Man wore a black costume that gave him enhanced powers. The original idea for the Black Spider-Man suit came from a fan, Randy Schueller, who described the new uniform artist Mike Zeck would draw. The powers and appearance of Spider-Man’s black suit would be tweaked and incremented by Roger Stern, Tom DeFalco, and Ron Frenz until writer David Michelinie and artist Todd McFarlane brought Venom to life in 1988, introducing the symbiotes as one of Marvel’s greatest threats.
SONY
Cinema Blend

5 Marvel Characters Beanie Feldstein Would Be Perfect To Play

At 28 years old, Beanie Feldstein has already led one of the most exciting and promising careers of her generation in Hollywood (from her supporting role in the acclaimed sleeper hit Lady Bird, to her dramatic turn in the Impeachment: American Crime Story cast as Monica Lewinsky) and all while staying relatively quiet about being Jonah Hill’s younger sister. In fact, at this point, I would say that she has a pretty good shot at beating her Academy Award-nominated brother to the punch of starring in any superhero movies - unless you count the time he voiced Green Lantern in The LEGO Batman Movie.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Zooey Deschanel Almost Played A Major Marvel Hero In The Avengers

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become a well-oiled machine over the last decade of filmmaking, but it started off as a major gamble. A crossover event like Joss Whedon’s The Avengers had never been done, and the project changed throughout the course of its development. And it turns out that Zooey Deschanel almost played a major Marvel hero in that iconic blockbuster.
MOVIES
southernthing.com

Watch this alligator climb a fence and then be afraid. Be very afraid.

We've seen the videos of alligators wandering up to homes and even ringing doorbells but until now we thought we were relatively safe inside our homes. These are the most adorable Southern grandma and grandpa names. December 07 | 2018. For many of us, the name "Grandma" was good enough...
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
thefocus.news

Why did Eric and Donna divorce on The Bold And The Beautiful?

Eric and Donna are destined for divorce on The Bold And The Beautiful and newer fans want to know their history together and where it all went wrong. Donna Logan first started seeing Eric Forrester when he was still married to Stephanie Forrester. He then divorced his wife to be with Donna, but it seems he is headed for a second divorce.
TV SERIES
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
rolling out

Actor arrested for defacing George Floyd sculpture

Actor Micah Beals was arrested on Oct. 25 for vandalizing a statue of George Floyd earlier this month. The 37-year-old actor, who is best known for his role in “CSI: NY,” was arrested and charged with criminal mischief and later released on his own recognizance. His court hearing is scheduled for Nov. 1.
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Toddler accidentally goes live on Instagram, broadcasts mom in the shower

One mom had an eye-soapening experience when her toddler accidentally broadcast her live on Instagram while she was showering. Brianna Loos first shared the cautionary tale last month in a now-viral TikTok video. Loos, 31, of Rochester, New York, told TODAY Parents that she let her 3-year-old daughter, Emery, use...
ROCHESTER, NY
thefocus.news

Who was Maximillion Cooper's first wife before rapper Eve?

Rapper Eve and husband Maximillion Cooper have announced they are expecting their first child together. Following the news, some are curious to know who Maximillion Cooper’s first wife was before he met Eve. We take a look at the British entrepreneur’s family life. Who was Maximillion Cooper’s first wife before...
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Who Will Replace Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther 2'? How Marvel Will Honor T'Challa's Legacy

The success of Marvel’s Black Panther left droves of fans excited to see what Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa) had in store for the hit franchise next. After the actor's death following a long, highly secretive experience with cancer, a question on the minds of many immediately surfaced above the rest: Who will portray Black Panther now that the actor who portrayed him so flawlessly is gone?
MOVIES

