Homecoming Royalty

The Vikings defeat McMinnville 1-0 and in the process win their first league title in more than a decade.We are the champions. The Forest Grove Vikings boys soccer team can sing it loud after defeating McMinnville 1-0 in their regular season finale Monday night, Oct. 25, at Forest Grove High School. Ben Bradshaw's goal off of a Bryan Rodriguez cross in the game's 88th minute proved to be the game-winner, but it was the overall team effort throughout that ultimately led to the win and the program's first league championship in more than a decade. "The team really came together...

FOREST GROVE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO