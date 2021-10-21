Homecoming Royalty

The royalty claimed the spotlight at the Portola Junior/Senior High School Homecoming football game held the evening of Friday, October 22. The crowning went off without a hitch, despite the heavy rainstorm that had cancelled the mornings’ tradition of the homecoming parade through Portola, with the stands full of families cheering and the field glistening under the bright Friday night lights.
A n argument could be made that the visiting team never showed up at last Friday’s face-off between the Madelia Blackhawks and the GHEC/T Jaguars as the home team put 62 points on the scoreboard to their opponents’ 16. To get pregame atmosphere going, Truman and Granada each hosted parades...
New royalty was crowned during halftime of the lola Bulldogs homecoming game vs the Bartlett Bulldogs. Emmora Cooper was crowned Homecoming Queen and Clay Stafford was crowned Homecoming King. lola won the battle of the Bulldogs 20-12. Examiner photo by Saul Coronilla.
For Chris Medlin, it finally felt like homecoming. Its homefield unplayable in the spring, Forestview was forced to host its homecoming festivities at the Stuart Cramer High football stadium. After playing its first two games this fall in Cramerton, the Jaguars experienced a homecoming of sorts two weeks ago when it hosted rival Ashbrook.
Snook High School recently announced its 2021 Homecoming Court. The Homecoming Queen and King will be announced during the Snook-Bartlett football game at 7 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 22, at Bluejay Stadium. This year’s queen hopefuls are Paola Arredondo-Nino, Jalee Baumann and Labrayla Pool. Paola Arredondo-Nino is the daughter of Maria and Gaston Arredondo. During her time at Snook High School,…
Hays High entered the week with the magical feel of “There’s no place like homecoming” for this year’s homecoming theme based on The Wizard of Oz. This year’s Indian royalty were seniors Landri Dotts, Jordan Dale, Kamree Leiker, Aiden Debey, Madelyn Martin, Jaren Kanak, Sydney Wittkorn, Tyler Solida, Samantha Vesper, and Ryan Schuckman.
This upcoming weekend, on Oct. 23, Johnston Senior High School will be hosting its 54th homecoming anniversary. Due to COVID stopping us from fulfilling our usual activities for homecoming last year, we plan to make this weekend a phenomenal success!. All four classes have been working hard since the summer...
Their homecoming game debut was canceled last Thursday due to L’Anse being unable to field a team. The Emerald junior varsity team will take on Iron Mountain Thursday (tonight) – less all the fanfare of homecoming activities – to wrap-up their 2021 season. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. This year’s roster includes, front row from left: Masin Tryan, Bryson […]
McKayla Dunkle, daughter of Stephanie Dunkle of Cadiz and Brian Dunkle of Scio, was crowned 2021 Harrison Central Huskies homecoming queen during halftime ceremonies Oct. 8 at the Harrison Central football game against Edison.
GLADSTONE – The Manistique Emeralds’ volleyball team swept past Gladstone Monday night, beating the Braves, 3-0 (25- 8, 25-4, 25-12). By controlling all three matches, the Emeralds were able to give players the opportunity to play in other positions as they head into districts. Commenting on the team after the game, Head Coach Amy Nixon stated, “I think this is […]
ISHPEMING – The Emerald cross country teams ran in the Mid-Peninsula Conference meet in Ishpeming Monday with several athletes medaling. The boys’ team placed third overall. Grant Mason, a junior, placed ninth, medaling with a time of 20:52.1 equating to a pace of 6:43. Ben Gilroy medaled in 11th with a time of 21:10.3. Additional medalists were Austin Mischel in […]
MACKINAC ISLAND – On Saturday, the Big Bay de Noc soccer team closed out their 2021 season as the Northern Lights League Tournament Champions. The Bears beat Munising Baptist 2-0. The Bears are also the Northern Lights League Conference Champions, following their 5-0 win over Grand Marais Oct. 14. They finished the regular season with a record of 10-0-1. On […]
The Vikings defeat McMinnville 1-0 and in the process win their first league title in more than a decade.We are the champions. The Forest Grove Vikings boys soccer team can sing it loud after defeating McMinnville 1-0 in their regular season finale Monday night, Oct. 25, at Forest Grove High School. Ben Bradshaw's goal off of a Bryan Rodriguez cross in the game's 88th minute proved to be the game-winner, but it was the overall team effort throughout that ultimately led to the win and the program's first league championship in more than a decade. "The team really came together...
COOKS – Big Bay de Noc is hosting the Northern Lights League Volleyball Tournament Oct. 29. Matches will begin at 9:30 a.m. with Ojibwe Charter taking on Big Bay de Noc and Maplewood Baptist competing against Hannahville. Also competing in the tournament are Munising Baptist, Mackinac Island and Beaver Island. Limited seating will be available as they are running two […]
LANSE – In another contest where the Manistique Emeralds scored first and managed to move the chains several times, their offense again collapsed at the wrong time. As a result, they gave the Purple Hornets too many opportunities to be able to score. Trailing by two scores, Manistique looked to close the gap with plenty of time on the clock […]
