OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Students 12 and older in the Oakland Unified School District will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend in-person classes starting in January, following a close vote by the school board Wednesday night. During the meeting, the board decided out of three options on how to enforce the student vaccine mandate, which was approved last month. In a 4-3 vote, the board decided all students 12 and up must be vaccinated to attend school in-person or take part in other in-person school activities at the start of Spring Semester. OUSD COVID-19 Information Page | OUSD COVID-19...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO