CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morrison, CO

The Dead’s Bill Kreutzmann Forced To Sit Out Red Rocks Gig

By Music News
wvli927.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrateful Dead co-founding drummer Bill Kreutzmann was forced to sit out the Dead & Company's Tuesday night show (October 19th) at Morrison, Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The 75-year-old Kreutzmann blamed a common cold and altitude issues for missing the concert. Kreutzmann posted a message to fans on social media,...

wvli927.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
BLABBERMOUTH.NET

JAY JAY FRENCH Says TWISTED SISTER Is One Of 'Only A Handful Of Bands' Promoters Will Trust To Perform In Front Of 100 Thousand People

In a new interview with MetalAsylum.net, Jay Jay French spoke about how TWISTED SISTER built its reputation as one of the best live acts on the planet. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "When a fan comes to see the band, they expect certain songs — always. And when a band says, 'Here's some new stuff from our new album,' that just means they're not playing stuff that the public wants to hear. And we decided a long time ago, 'We wanna play exactly what they wanna hear.' That's one of the reasons why we were so successful — we played exactly what they wanted to hear. 'Here's 17 songs. We're gonna play these 17; they should make you very happy.' If you want us to replace a couple of 'em with some new stuff, let's vote.' You know what the vote would be? 99 to one not to do it. So when most classic bands come out with a new record, the mistake they make is [they say], 'Oh, we're gonna promote our new record.' No one gives a fuck about your new record. They really don't. So what happens is [the bands] fool themselves into thinking they do, and the first week they're playing five songs, and then the next week they're playing four songs, and the next [week] they're playing two, and then one month into the tour, they're playing one song from the new record. Why? Because nobody really cares. It doesn't mean the song isn't good; it doesn't mean the band isn't good — it doesn't mean any of that. The point is you're entertainers. So what's the point? Are you there to entertain or not? Now, there are some people who don't give a shit. Bob Dylan could care less whether you like the way he performs or not. He obviously turns his back against you; he mumbles; you don't even know what the fuck he's singing. And that's what he wants to do — that's his way of doing it. We don't work that way."
MUSIC
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Incident Forces 90’s Alt-Rock Icon to Quit Band

A train-wreck of a show in the Hudson Valley was so bad, it broke up the band. Fans of 90's alt-rock are mourning the end of one of the decade's most iconic bands. After a disastrous concert this past weekend at Bethel Woods, Smashmouth is losing its lead singer. On...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

Beach Boys Brian Wilson Plays Palace; Buzzard Swamp: Prime Spot for Hiking, Biking, and Fishing (Tues., 10/19/21)

1) Brian Wilson is one of the key ingredients of the great American songbook created by the Beach Boys. Surfing, racing, and love were some of the thematic elements in their tunes. Many of them written by Wilson, he is credited with writing more than two dozen Top 40 hits for the Beach Boys. Wilson’s innovative writing and recording techniques became well-respected in the industry. He is a true champion who overcame the incapacitating challenges of mental illness to again achieve greatness through his music.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Morrison, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Morrison, CO
Entertainment
gratefulweb.com

Dead & Company | Red Rocks Amphitheatre | 10/19/21

For Deadheads across the land, this has been a wonderful week to be in Colorado. Tuesday night, Dead and Company kicked off the first of four Denver Area shows to take place in the Centennial State. Originally scheduled as just two performances at Fiddler’s Green in Englewood, the band announced mid-September that they were adding two more shows at the famed Red Rocks Amphitheatre. This unveiling brought about a whole other level of excitement for the Deadhead community, as this would be the band’s debut performance at the intimate setting and, as expected, tickets sold out within minutes of going on sale.
liveforlivemusic.com

Dead & Company Wraps Four-Night Colorado Run Sans Bill Kreutzmann [Videos]

Dead & Company returned to Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village on Saturday night to wrap up a four-night, two-venue Colorado run (a pair at Fiddler’s and a pair at Red Rocks Amphitheatre) with Jay Lane filling in for regular drummer Bill Kreutzmann. After sauntering into the performance with the...
MUSIC
liveforlivemusic.com

Bill Kreutzmann Returns To The Kit For Dead & Company One-Off In Phoenix [Videos]

Dead & Company continued its fall tour on Monday night at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix, AZ, happily rejoined by drummer Bill Kreutzmann who missed all four shows in Colorado last week due to a non-Covid related illness. The band announced late last week that Kreutzmann would be on hand for the rest of the tour following his absence at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison and Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village.
PHOENIX, AZ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Lane
Person
Bill Kreutzmann
wvli927.com

Dave Grohl Was Afraid To Write About Kurt Cobain’s Death

Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl admitted the toughest part about writing his autobiography was addressing Kurt Cobain's 1994 suicide at age 27. Grohl's memoir, The Storyteller – Tales Of Life And Music, topped The New York Times Best Sellers list. During an appearance on PBS' Amanpour And...
303magazine.com

10/19/2021 – Dead and Company @ Red Rocks Amphitheater – Denver, CO

Dead and Company engulfed Red Rocks to kick off a four night run in Colorado, with two shows at Red Rocks Amphitheater and two at Fiddler’s Green. Although it was inching below 40 degrees the band and fans raged on throughout the night. Classics like Friend of the Devil, Scarlet Begonias, Fire on the Mountain, and Althea rang through the rocks, for a spectacular performance.
DENVER, CO
thefocus.news

Who is Snoop Dogg's father, Vernell? Artist's family mourns mom Beverly

Vernell Varnado is best known as the father of hugely popular American rapper and hip-hop artist Snoop Dogg. Following the recent passing of his mother, Beverly Tate, fans are curious to know more about Snoop Dogg’s loved ones. Here we get to know Varnado and his wider family. Explore the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Rocks#Grateful Dead#The Dead Company
Slipped Disc

A formidable Lulu has died

The American-born soprano Karan Armstrong has died at 79 in Marbella, Spain. Married to the hyperactive German opera director Götz Friedrich she enjoyed many leading roles in modern operas on the Continent and at Covent Garden. She was the first Lulu I ever saw, a dominant stage persona in Friedrich’s 1970s production, albeit lacking the delicate vocal qualities that others brought to the role.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Gene Simmons’ Wife Suffers Nasty Injury

Shannon Tweed Simmons, the wife of Kiss bassist Gene Simmon, shared a photo of her battered foot after she fell recently. She said she took a tumble but didn’t give any other details about the accident. The actress posted a photo of her swollen and bruised foot in an orthopedic...
CELEBRITIES
pvtimes.com

Legendary country, pop singer dies at 96

It’s uncertain how many locals knew that a legendary and famed singer was a resident of Pahrump for over two decades. Sue Thompson, born Eva Sue McKee, an American pop and country music singer that started her rise to fame in the late 1940s, died on Sept. 23. She was 96.
PAHRUMP, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
musictimes.com

Snoop Dogg Heartbreak: Mom Beverly Tate's Cause of Death Tragic

Snoop Dogg's mother, Beverly Tate has passed away at the age of 70. The rapper recently confirmed the tragic news on his Instagram account by posting a picture of him and Tate with the caption, "Thank u god for giving me an angel, for a mother, TWMA." The "Drop It...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Celebrates 30 Years With His Wife Shante Broadus

On Wednesday, Snoop Dogg officially turned 50 years old, and one day later, it appears that the prolific West Coast legend still has plenty to celebrate. In a heartfelt post shared to Instagram, Snoop took a moment to honor his wife, high school sweetheart, and business partner: Shante Broadus. As...
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Rick Ross Welcomes Fat Trel Home After Prison Release

Fat Trel's legal issues have certainly played a role in why he hasn't released much music in the past few years. The rapper was convicted in 2020 for possession of a ghost gun -- a firearm that lacks serial numbers. The rapper was hit with a two-and-a-half-year sentence and was ultimately released from prison earlier this month.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy