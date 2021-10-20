Avista to Provide $475,500 in Grants to 25 Community Non-Profit Organizations Across Four States

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The newest grant cycle for New Mexico Arts has begun. The state agency provides funding for local nonprofit groups, schools and government entities. Executive Director Michelle Laflamme-Childs said New Mexico Arts, which is a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, contracts arts services on behalf of the state. “We are actually asking for arts organizations around the state to perform an art service for the people of New Mexico that we then pay them for,” Laflamme-Childs said.

SANTA FE, NM ・ 8 DAYS AGO