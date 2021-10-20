Avista to Provide $475,500 in Grants to 25 Community Non-Profit Organizations Across Four States

The Missouri Department of Public Safety is launching a grant program to help deter crime around the state. Applications are being accepted through October 29th for assistance from the newly established program that will award a total of up to 500-thousand-dollars to agencies to help prevent crime in seven Missouri communities. The service areas include Riverview, Pagedale, St. Louis, Hillsdale, Vinita Park, Moline Acres and New Madrid. The grant program was established by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Parson in June.
