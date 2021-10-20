CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avista to Provide $475,500 in Grants to 25 Community Non-Profit Organizations Across Four States

By - bigcountrynewsconnection
ourcommunitynow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvista announced its third quarter grants totaling...

ourcommunitynow.com

centraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in November

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in November. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020. This gives SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In November, roughly 398,400 SNAP households will receive about $63 million in...
HEALTH SERVICES
Nevada Current

State uses federal relief to provide $5,000 grants to children with disabilities

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Gov. Steve Sisolak said he has heard countless times how much people with disabilities, especially parents who had lost access to vital school services during the shutdown, struggled during the pandemic.  The state launched the Transforming Opportunities for Toddlers and Students (TOTS) program Monday to provide $5,000 grants to children with disabilities and ensure these […] The post State uses federal relief to provide $5,000 grants to children with disabilities appeared first on Nevada Current.
ADVOCACY
Central Illinois Proud

Ameren offering grants for small businesses and non-profits in need of assistance paying electric bills

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. (WMBD) — Ameren Illinois announced that funding is available for small businesses and non-profits that have fallen behind on their electric bills. Under the company’s COVID-19 Economic Hardship Recovery Program, one-time grants of up to $500 will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis until Oct. 31, or until the funds are exhausted.
COLLINSVILLE, IL
cbs3duluth.com

Local Man Donates $200k to Non-Profit Organizations

VIRGINIA, MN -- “Never pass up a chance to do something nice for someone.” That is one Eveleth resident's mottos and he's living by it. Dr. George Erickson, a best-selling author, and retired dentist is donating $200,000 to three non-profit organizations that serve the Iron Range: Red Cross, Habits for Humanity, and United Way.
VIRGINIA, MN
kool1027.com

CJWL Offering Grants To Non Profits Serving KC Youth

The Camden Junior Welfare League is now accepting applications from nonprofit organizations serving the children of Kershaw County. Project requests must directly benefit or impact the youth of Kershaw County. These grants are provided as a reimbursement of project expenses, once the project is completed by the nonprofit organization. Deadline for this grant application is Friday, November 19th. Project deadline is May 27, 2022. Applications are available at http://www.camdenleague.org/grants. For more information, email camdenjuniorwelfareleague@gmail.com.
CHARITIES
mycbs4.com

Non-profit organization rebuilds several homes in north central florida

Not too long ago, our team explored the delay in the construction industry. There's a national organization with a chapter right here in Gainesville who has defied the delay. Hattie Martin's home is one of eight projects apart of [Re]building Together North Central Florida's October Fall re-build month. “It was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
southcentralfloridalife.com

New non-profit organization created in Moore Haven

MOORE HAVEN -- Beverly Parker of Moore Haven announced at the Glades County BOCC meeting Oct. 12 the formation of the Washington Park Bison Association, Inc. of which she is president. To Our Valued Readers – Visitors to our website will be limited to five stories per month unless they...
MOORE HAVEN, FL
klpw.com

State Launching Grant Program To Deter Crime In Communities

The Missouri Department of Public Safety is launching a grant program to help deter crime around the state. Applications are being accepted through October 29th for assistance from the newly established program that will award a total of up to 500-thousand-dollars to agencies to help prevent crime in seven Missouri communities. The service areas include Riverview, Pagedale, St. Louis, Hillsdale, Vinita Park, Moline Acres and New Madrid. The grant program was established by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Parson in June.
PUBLIC SAFETY
baltimorewatchdog.com

State to offer grants to child care providers

Gov. Larry Hogan announced that more than $155 million in Child Care Stabilization Grants will be given to registered family child care providers and licensed child care centers this month across the state of Maryland. The COVID-19 pandemic caused operational challenges and financial burdens on child care providers, Hogan said,...
BALTIMORE, MD
KRQE News 13

State agency provides funding, services to local arts organizations

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The newest grant cycle for New Mexico Arts has begun. The state agency provides funding for local nonprofit groups, schools and government entities. Executive Director Michelle Laflamme-Childs said New Mexico Arts, which is a division of the Department of Cultural Affairs, contracts arts services on behalf of the state. “We are actually asking for arts organizations around the state to perform an art service for the people of New Mexico that we then pay them for,” Laflamme-Childs said.
SANTA FE, NM
WTOK-TV

Three non-profit organizations received $10,000 donation

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The three nonprofit organizations each received a $10,000 donation from the council. The Salvation Army, the James Carter Foundation, and the Meridian Freedom Project were the organizations that received the donation. Each organization has been an opportunity for a person to get a warm meal, clothes,...
MERIDIAN, MS
kymkemp.com

Multiple Local Communities Get Grants as Coast Central Credit Union Approves $100,000 to Help Non Profits

Coast Central Credit Union President/CEO James T. Sessa announced that its Board of Directors has approved $100,000 in grants through its Community Investment Program’s fall round to eight local organizations. A total of 30 non-profits had requested nearly $400,000. Coast Central also supports its communities through sponsorship, college scholarship, and employee volunteer programs.
EUREKA, CA
hamlethub.com

CT Humanities will provide up to $16M in general operating support grants to help museums, cultural, humanities, and arts organizations

CT Humanities will provide up to $16M in general operating support grants to help the state’s museums, cultural, humanities, and arts organizations maintain and grow their ability to serve their community and the public, connect K-12 teachers and students to strong humanities and arts content, and improve their information technology and digital infrastructure.
CONNECTICUT STATE
wymt.com

Foundation for a Healthy Kentucky gives grants to several state organizations

KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Foundation for a Healthy officials announced the recipients of the “Keeping our Communities Healthy” grants on Wednesday. The mini grants were awarded to 12 organizations across the Commonwealth, including three in Eastern Kentucky. The Eastern Kentucky winners were Grace Community Health Center in Knox County, Lake Cumberland...
KENTUCKY STATE
WBOY 12 News

Million dollar anonymous donation to help non-profits, if matched by community

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – “Your Community Foundation” of north central West Virginia launched a new match campaign for nonprofits.   Through an anonymous donor, the organization was given a $1 million charitable matching gift. The $1 million will be matched by the donor if the community reaches $1 million dollars fundraised for two new campaigns.   The YCF campaigns are the IMPACT fund and the Addiction Prevention Initiative fund; both funds give […]
FAIRMONT, WV
wbrc.com

Birmingham-based non-profit provides free resources to find childcare

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with a free service you can use to find childcare in the central Alabama. Childcare Resources, a Birmingham-based non-profit organization, helps guardians find care for kids up to 5 years old. They also help qualifying families find financial assistance and provide training...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

