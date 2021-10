Young Sheldon‘s George and Brenda aren’t doing anything wrong, but they sure do feel dirty about what it is they are doing. In Season 5, Episode 2, George’s mother-in-law Connie runs into Brenda at the local market, and Herschel’s ex seems awfully guilty of something. Afterwards, a suspicious Connie confronts George and asks if something’s going on with Brenda. “I was just talking about what happened with y’all the other night at the bar, and she kind of got weird,” Connie explains — at which point her son-in-law gets equally weird and rushes her out the door. Once Connie leaves, George...

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO