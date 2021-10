November is almost here, and along with colder weather and dreams of turkey dinner, we also have a new slate of movies and shows coming to Disney+. November is also the month of that time-honored holiday that wasn't just made up this year, Disney+ Day. As part of that corporate celebration, the streaming platform is premiering a slew of original content, like the Star Wars documentary "Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett." They'll also be making major films like "Jungle Cruise" and "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" available to all Disney+ subscribers.

