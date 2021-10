Like solving mysteries? The best shows and movies to watch this week will give you something to sleuth about. Hulu's Only Murders in the Building is out to catch a murderer in its first season finale, and The Bachelorette kicks off another season you'll probably spend trying to solve the mystery of why that one guy got a rose. ABC's new drama Queens asks whether four former '90s hip-hop sensations have still got what it takes. And Dune will have you searching for the answer to the question, "What is Dune really about, anyway?"

