Kids are happily back at school, so instead of scheduling an epic road trip, you may want to keep it short and sweet with a daycation. We’ve got the perfect spot that’s just a drive away from both San Diego and Los Angeles; a trip to the blossoming and ever-evolving city of Temecula. Most people know Temecula for its flight of wineries, but the city is also home to amazing parks, farms and restaurants that families will love. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know to plan your visit.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 20 DAYS AGO