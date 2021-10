The 2021-22 NBA season began for a handful of former Florida State standouts on Wednesday evening. Below is a rundown of the action:. For the Spurs, guard/forward Devin Vassell played 25:07. He scored a team-high 19 points, going 8-for-12 (66.7%) from the floor and 3-for-4 (75.0%) from deep. He had two rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He finished with a +/- of 24 on the evening. For the Magic, forward Jonathan Isaac remains inactive as he continues to come back from a knee injury that resulted in him missing all of last season.

NBA ・ 5 DAYS AGO