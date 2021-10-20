CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

Supervisors question emergency plan

By John Barnhart
Bedford Bulletin
 6 days ago

The county is required by state law to periodically update its emergency action plan. Normally the updated version passes unanimously with no discussion. It is often on the consent agenda. This year was different as most of them believe Governor Ralph Northam abused his emergency powers authority. At their last meeting...

www.bedfordbulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
GV Wire

Is Fresno Cannabis Plan in Jeopardy? Vote Questioned.

A day before the Fresno City Council hears appeals to preliminary licenses awarded to five retail cannabis businesses, one councilman says the city needs to hit the reset button on the entire process. Councilman Garry Bredefeld is questioning the legality of a Jan. 30, 2020 vote in which the council...
FRESNO, CA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Supervisors discuss IT, America Rescue Plan dollars Tuesday

The Marion County Board of Supervisors met in regular session Tuesday. They approved Phil Groenendyk as the 2022 County Weed Commissioner. They authorized the county IT department to implement multi-factor authentication, which will increase the county’s cybersecurity. They received a VA campus demolition update, as Chris Nesteby shared that buildings 27 and 28 have been demolished, and the project remains on schedule. They discussed the America Rescue Plan project, with $4,786,000 of funding to use toward conservation, emergency management, facilities, human resources, IT, and the road department out of $6,459.005 total available funds.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Virginian-Pilot

York County leaders try to withhold school system funding for teaching of ‘divisive’ ideas

The York County Board of Supervisors is considering a resolution that threatens to withhold funding from the county school system if educators teach “divisive” ideas. Chairman Chad Green approved an amended proposal on Oct. 18 from member Walter Zaremba which says if the school division teaches materials or “ideologies” based on the state’s cultural competency training, the county will not ...
YORK COUNTY, VA
raccoonvalleyradio.com

Guthrie County Supervisors Approve Road Project Plans

The Guthrie County Supervisors met Tuesday. The Board approved the final plans for County Road F32 and 190th Street project and the annual Weed Commissioners Report, a payroll change notice for Human Resources Coordinator Jamie Lindsay , the Iowa Communities Assurance Pool deductible payment for $2,000 and a Samuels Group pay application for the law enforcement center project.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Bedford, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Government
City
Bedford, VA
Argus Observer Online

Rich Harriman: Updating emergency plans for Malheur County

In a previous article, I mentioned all the emergency plans that we have that need to be updated. I promised to go in greater detail about those plans and so here goes. The Emergency Operations Plan is an all-hazards plan that details the proper planning and response to many hazards or disasters that we may see in our area. The EOP is broken down into several different categories called emergency support functions, or ESF’s. Oregon recognizes 18 different emergency support functions and they closely match 15 of those that are recognized by FEMA. Transportation, communications, public works, firefighting, information and planning, mass care, logistics management and resource support, health and medical, search and rescue, hazardous materials, agricultural and animal protection, energy, law enforcement, business and industry and public information. Oregon also recognizes volunteers and donations, cyber and infrastructure security and military support.
MALHEUR COUNTY, OR
indianola-ia.com

Warren County Supervisors discuss moving dispatch to emergency management

The three members of the Warren County Board of Supervisors aren’t all on board about a plan to move the county’s emergency dispatchers from the sheriff’s department to the emergency management commission, but they moved closer to common ground during a work session last week. “As I read the lay...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
Person
Jack Jones
stormlakeradio.com

More Commentary from Supervisors Comprehensive Plan Public Hearing

Several people again voiced their opinions at the Buena Vista County Supervisors meeting this week during a comprehensive plan public hearing. The main issue is rezoning a section of land in Washington Township just south of Lake Creek for a proposed soybean crushing plant. The rezoning is one of five amendments that have been recommended by the county Planning and Zoning Commission for the Supervisors to approve.
BUENA VISTA COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Powers#Action Plan#Census Data#Sharp And District 7
wnynewsnow.com

NYS Allocates $7.4 Million For Local Emergency Planning & Response

ALBANY (WENY) – Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday $7.4 million in federal funding is available to New York State county emergency management agencies to support preparedness for any type of disaster. The announcement comes in response to the damages New York has seen over the months due to natural disasters,...
HEALTH SERVICES
thesunpapers.com

Superintendent presents Emergency Remote Plan at recent board meeting

The Eastern Regional High School’s Board of Education met on Wednesday, Oct. 20 to discuss updates throughout the district including the Emergency Remote Plan for 2021-2022. Superintendent Robert Cloutier gave a presentation and shared that the state has permitted the use of remote learning in cases of emergency in April 2020. Emergencies include health emergencies, or a state of emergency where the school would be closed for a minimum of three days. During that time, the school would have to ensure students have access to the internet and continue to provide lunches to students.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Winchester Star

Clarke supervisors honor Jackson for his emergency services career

BERRYVILLE — Anyone in Clarke County who's needed emergency transport to the hospital for heart problems may owe their life to Donald Jackson. Under his leadership, the county's Emergency Services Department piloted a regional 12-lead electrocardiogram (EKG) transmission program that evolved into the current cardiac care system. Medics now bypass the emergency room and transport patients directly into Winchester Medical Center's cardiac catheterization lab.
BERRYVILLE, VA
baysideoc.com

Berlin Planning questions housing project

(Oct. 21, 2021) Questions abounded last week from the Berlin Planning Commission regarding a proposed 176-unit townhouse project by the intersection of Routes 818 and 50. Developer Chris Carbaugh and attorney Mark Cropper presented the latest project revisions for the 24-acre parcel on the north side of Route 50 during the commission meeting on Oct. 13.
BERLIN, MD
Bedford Bulletin

Board seeks new meeting site

At its regular monthly meeting, held Thursday night, the school board looked at possible alternate locations for it’s meetings. At the request of District 1 school board member Dr. Susan Mele, Dr. Mac Duis brought forward a list of possible locations. The locations included the Bedford Elementary School gym, the Liberty Middle School cafeteria and the Liberty High School auditorium.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
The Atascadero News

Supervisors Allow Arroyo Grande Oilfield to Continue the Plan to Add 31 Wells

SAN LUIS OBISPO — The San Luis Obispo Board of Supervisors met for a regular meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 9 a.m. Items 20 and 21 were pulled from the consent agenda for a separate vote. The remaining items were approved with a 5-0 vote. Item 20 and 21 were both passed with separate votes 5-0. Item 27 was a presentation from SLO Regional Rideshare. Peter Williamson from the San Luis Obispo Council of Government talked about the programs such as safe routes for schools. SLOCOG has a confidence quiz to test your knowledge of biking, and winners are entered to win a ziplining ticket. You can find the quiz at rideshare.org/confidence.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy