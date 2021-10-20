Supervisors question emergency plan

In a previous article, I mentioned all the emergency plans that we have that need to be updated. I promised to go in greater detail about those plans and so here goes. The Emergency Operations Plan is an all-hazards plan that details the proper planning and response to many hazards or disasters that we may see in our area. The EOP is broken down into several different categories called emergency support functions, or ESF’s. Oregon recognizes 18 different emergency support functions and they closely match 15 of those that are recognized by FEMA. Transportation, communications, public works, firefighting, information and planning, mass care, logistics management and resource support, health and medical, search and rescue, hazardous materials, agricultural and animal protection, energy, law enforcement, business and industry and public information. Oregon also recognizes volunteers and donations, cyber and infrastructure security and military support.

